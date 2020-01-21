Venetian Islands revise traditions to counter depopulation

VENICE – The charm of the Venetian island of Burano is based on the heritage of fishing: the colorful fishermen’s huts, the traditional butter biscuits that the fishermen kept at sea and the delicate lace that was sewn by hand by their wives.

As the island’s population, such as Venice, which is a 40-minute boat ride away, decreases, so does the number of skilled artisans who keep traditions and the economy alive.

To counter this trend, Venezia Nativa, an association of entrepreneurs on Burano and two neighboring islands, is trying to breathe new life into old handicrafts in order to attract new residents and to motivate young islanders to stay.

Domenico Rossi, 49, is a crab fisherman, like his ancestors in the glorious days of the Venetian Republic.

But this way of life dies. When Rossi was a boy, about 100 fishermen fished for soft-shell crabs in the lagoon of northern Veneto. Now he’s the youngest of the 20 still working, and he estimates that in a few decades there won’t be any left.

“As soon as we disappear, Venice disappears,” said the Burano-American.

Nevertheless, he has banned his 18-year-old son from trading to protect him from long hours, uncertain profits and the risk of tightening fisheries regulations.

His son is training to be a cook. And Rossi turns his own work into a tourist attraction and brings small groups on boat tours in the off-season.

Venice has long been sounding the alarm that it could be turned into a living museum as tourism mushrooms and population shrink and jeopardize the city’s viability. The permanent residents of the historic center, which includes St. Mark’s Square and the Grand Canal, have dropped to 53,000, a third in a generation.

Around 1,000 people move out each year to live cheaper and easier in the city’s mainland districts. With them, the social fabric of the city is disappearing, the number of convenience stores in the neighborhood – as is the public service.

The effects of depopulation can be felt even more clearly on Burano and its two neighboring islands, Mazzorbo and Torcello. The population is currently 2,700 and is falling by 60 a year.

40 years ago there were two primary schools, each with around 120 children. Everyone now has no more than a dozen.

About 30 island entrepreneurs are trying to secure the future of the northern lagoon by revitalizing local trade and promoting sustainable tourism. While Venice suffers from the pressure of around 30 million visitors a year, only around 1.5 million travel to Burano.

“We want these three islands in the northern lagoon next to Venice to become a tourist destination,” said Roberto Pugliese, vice president of the association. This means offering activities such as fishing or boating and promoting the charm of peaceful lagoon life, beyond the tourist attractions of high-end shops, the typical setting of colorful fishing huts and the peaceful Byzantine cathedral on Torcello.

Over a pedestrian bridge from Burano on the neighboring island of Mazzorbo, a winemaker from the Prosecco region north of Venice has revived a long-standing vineyard, Venissa, and opened a restaurant and hotel with a Michelin star. A decade later, most of its 30 employees live on the islands.

Manufacturers of traditional Burano lace also want to revitalize their sector by moving primarily from traditional decorative uses such as tablecloths or wall hangings to works of art or fashion.

In dalla Lidia, a top Buranian store, Japanese textile manufacturer Yuka Miyagishima learned the craft of no more than 100 women, most of them older people, for three months. It is laborious to make intricate stitches and knots on paper with a thread and a needle that are later torn off.

Pugliese said it would be ideal for her to stay and work on the island – but Miyagishima says she intends to go back home and practice the tradition there.

Not only because of the convenience factor, but also because of the peculiar housing stock, it is difficult to convince outsiders to move to Burano. Around 80% of the houses on the island are picturesque fishing huts. They are loved by tourists for their colorful facades – but less so by residents who have long been prevented from renovating the two-story buildings, each measuring just 20 square meters, due to monument protection laws. Many are for sale in the sign of the times.

Officials have recently tentatively approved changes that make it easier, for example, to group neighboring houses into a single residence. Pugliese also hopes that hotels in Venice can work with rooms all over the island. There are currently fewer than 20 hotel rooms on the island, which limits the number of nights.

It’s just as complicated to get Burano’s young people to stay on the island.

Federica Molin and her husband run a bakery that makes the famous Bussolai biscuits, traditionally designed in large O-shapes so that fishermen can hang them on their masts and nibble on long turns at sea.

Her eldest child lives in Milan, studies veterinary medicine and is unlikely to return to the island soon. Molin is happy for her, but hopes that she will come back someday.

“When I hear about young couples coming back … I’m excited,” said Molin. “Then when we see blue or pink ribbons around Burano announcing a birth, we get the feeling that we can repopulate the island!”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.