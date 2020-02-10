Vehicle fire binds traffic on I-43

By
Tammy Lynch
-
25
I-43 reopens in Waukesha County after a vehicle fire had closed the southern lanes for a while

A vehicle fire closed on Monday I-43 in Waukesha County.

A vehicle fire on Monday closed part of I-43 in Waukesha County for a while. The highway has since been reopened.

The southern lanes of the highway were closed off on Highway 100 for a while on Monday, while firefighters put out the fire. The fire took place in the southern lanes on Beloit Road.

Highway cameras showed a tow truck that removed the burned vehicle from the highway after firefighters had put out the fire.

There was no immediate injury report.

