Vehicle fire binds traffic on I-43

A vehicle fire on Monday closed part of I-43 in Waukesha County for a while. The highway has since been reopened.
The southern lanes of the highway were closed off on Highway 100 for a while on Monday, while firefighters put out the fire. The fire took place in the southern lanes on Beloit Road.
Highway cameras showed a tow truck that removed the burned vehicle from the highway after firefighters had put out the fire.
There was no immediate injury report.
