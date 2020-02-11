Vegetable food producer Alpha Foods raises $ 28 million to expand

Dive overview:

Alpha Foods, a maker of vegetable-based frozen meals such as vegan pot pies and meatless burritos, raised $ 28 million in a financing round led by venture capital fund AccelFoods, according to a release sent to Food Dive. Other investors included New Crop Capital, Green Monday and Blue Horizon.

The vegetable-based food company plans to use financing for the launch of new products, expansion of distribution at home and abroad, securing top talent and stimulating its marketing and sales support.

Cole Orobetz, co-founder and president of Alpha Foods, told Food Dive in an e-mail that “the demand from customers, retailers and food service operators for vegetable is very strong and we thought the time was right for a round to launch that could really strengthen our source base. “

Dive Insight:

As more consumers are looking for plant-based alternatives, Alpha Foods is well positioned in space. Since its inception in 2015, the company has expanded its portfolio from four offers to more than 25 vegan and non-GMO products available in more than 9,000 stores in the US.

The company’s rapid growth and the demand for plant-based foods in general was probably an important reason why Alpha managed to quadruple its previous financing round with the latter. Last March, Alpha raised $ 7 million to increase its retail reach. At that time, the company’s products were sold in around 6,000 to 7,000 stores. Orobetz told Food Dive that he expects to continue the same growth rate when entering new international markets.

The leadership of Alpha Foods has probably helped to raise additional funding and grow its business quickly. It was co-founded by Loren Wallis, the founder of the vegetable dairy brand Good Karma Foods, acquired two years ago by Dean Foods, and Cole Orobetz, a former venture capital investor in the food sector. The experience has probably served the company well in convincing investors and important talent to support the brand.

AccelFoods was co-leader of the company’s last investment round, so it must have been happy with the results to participate again less than a year later. According to the release, Alpha saw “eight figures” after last March’s investment. AccelFoods Managing Partner Jordan Gaspar told Food Dive in an email that Alpha Foods is a good investment, because flexitarians make up nearly 40% of the alternative buyers of meat and the brand focuses on those consumers.

“Our model wants to support winning challenger brands with significant second investments as soon as we have the capacity to build trust in both our partnership and the continued strength and consumer acceptance of the brand,” Gaspar said. “Alpha met numerous investment statistics to justify our biggest commitment to date.”

Studies have shown in recent years that consumers are looking for convenient, healthier and affordable food. If Alpha can meet that demand with frozen meals that also have a strong nutritional profile, AccelFoods’ investments in the company must continue to bear fruit. In addition to plants, Alpha is also strongly positioned due to the focus on frozen products, which have experienced a revival in recent years – the volume in 2018 was larger for the first time in five years.

Alpha markets itself as a company that offers fully American, comfortable food products such as burritos, pies, chik’n nuggets and tamales in vegetable form. As consumers are increasingly looking for plant-based and useful food, offering alternative comfort foods can help the brand stand out.

The fast-growing vegetable frozen meal room has also attracted the attention of other CPG companies. Sweet Earth, owned by Nestlé, offers nearly 50 products in more than 10,000 stores, including frozen meals, burritos and breakfast sandwiches. Daiya also sells vegetable desserts, pizzas, breakfast burritos, sauces and dressings, with plans to grow even further. And more supermarkets have launched their own vegetable meals. The frozen vegan line Earth Grown from Aldi makes chicken-free tenders and kale-vegetarian burgers, while Kroger has recently launched its own vegetable collection.

This investment for Alpha is because the vegetable space has seen an increase in financing while the turnover in the segment increased. According to The Good Food Institute, $ 673 million was invested in vegetable meat, egg and dairy companies in 2018. With US vegetable food retailing growing by 11% in 2019 to $ 4.5 billion, food companies that want to grow actively use the space.

Although Alpha is not the only one to raise more money, it will use the latter funding to expand it and stand out on the shelves. As plant-based space becomes even more competitive, start-up companies like Alpha need all the benefits to stand out – and the money they raise is an important way to do that.