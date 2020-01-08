Vegetable beverage maker OWYN raises $ 7.5 million to expand, innovate

Loading...

Dive overview:

OWYN, a plant-based beverage maker, raised $ 7.5 million in a financing round led by Powerplant Ventures, according to BevNET.

The financing will be used to increase the sales and e-commerce teams of the company and for new product innovations. Online sales comprise 35% of the brand’s turnover.

In addition, BevNet reported that the company is planning a nationwide expansion of its direct store delivery network, as well as a widening of its retail footprint in locations such as Target and Walmart.

Dive Insight:

According to Markets and Markets, the sale of plant-based foods and beverages is exploding, and global sales are expected to reach $ 5 billion this year. OWYN responds immediately to this growth with its vegetable protein drink line. OWYN, which stands for Only What You Need, is not the only one who wants to take advantage of the increased interest of consumers in this category.

Earlier this week, Nestlé announced the debut of GoodNes, a vegetable version of Nesquik. Danone, Chobani and other companies have rolled out vegetable yogurt made from ingredients such as coconuts, almonds, oats and cashews. Impossible Foods plans to release Impossible Pork and Impossible Sausage, the first completely new products from the startup since the Impossible Burger was launched in 2016. And a few months after its debut in the increasingly crowded vegetable beef room with Awesome Grounds and Awesome Burger, the largest food company in the world, said in December that it will bring the ingredient to its DiGiorno and Stouffer brands.

For OWYN, this capital injection will help expand the company’s product line. The beverage maker is currently focusing on protein drinks and has created a niche for consumers who want optimal nutrition on the move.

Although BevNET reported that new products would not be released until the second half of 2020, creamers and extra milk alternatives were categories that sparked the interest of OWYN President Mark Olivieri. If the company chooses to introduce these products, it will be compared to well-known CPG companies with even deeper financial portfolios. The $ 7.5 million in funding will help OWYN compete.

The brand’s focus on allergy-free products is what caught the eye. In the future, the company must be careful not to release products that are comparable to what is already on the market. Such a strategy can lead to the brand getting lost quickly in the competition. Instead, OWYN needs to continue its strategy of focusing on the top eight food allergens with each new product launch. A growing number of consumers are actively avoiding these offender allergens and will look for brands that claim they have no contact with them.

There is also a possibility that OWYN will expand to other product categories than the drinks and powders it already has for sale. Dasha Shor, a global food analyst at Mintel, told Food Dive earlier that only 7% of mayonnaise, 8% of dressings and vinegar and 2.5% of cheese products had claims of ‘vegan / no animal ingredients’. Tapping into one of those categories can be a strategy to help OWYN gain visibility and stand out from its competitors.