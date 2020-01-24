Vegas’ iconic tourism slogan replaced by new

Updated: 1:25 p.m. EST Jan 24, 2020

An extremely popular slogan, “What happens here stays here” is being replaced. A new advertising campaign for Sin City will be announced on Sunday at the Grammys, said the Vegas House. It will be revealed through a 60-second television commercial, reported the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The long-standing slogan started in 2003 and even sparked a film in 2008 with Cameron Diaz and Ashton Kutcher titled “What Happens in Vegas”. The CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority previously confirmed that there would be a new slogan but did not share what it would be. Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler chanted part of the slogan with a crowd twist at a November concert, confirming what the new slogan will be, reported the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Type the video above for more details about this story.

An extremely popular slogan, “What happens here stays here” is being replaced.

A new advertising campaign for Sin City will be announced on Sunday at the Grammys, the Vegas Chamber announced. It will be revealed through a 60-second television commercial, reported the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The long-standing slogan began in 2003 and even sparked a 2008 film starring Cameron Diaz and Ashton Kutcher titled “What Happens in Vegas”.

The CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority previously confirmed that there would be a new slogan but did not share what it would be.

Steven Tyler of Aerosmith chanted part of the slogan with a crowd twist at a concert in November, confirming what the new slogan will be, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Tap the video above for more details on this story.

.