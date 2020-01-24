Vegans won't help save the planet, but they can destroy a vital British industry - The Sun

We all know that we must reduce our CO2 emissions in the coming decades. But is attacking British farmers really the best way to tackle it?

Yesterday, the Committee on Climate Change, which advises the government on global warming, published its blueprint for what it believes Britain should do to achieve the government’s goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

2

Why damage a successful export sector at a time when we need to look for new trading partners? Credit: Getty – Contribution

One of the proposals is to increase the forest cover of Great Britain from 13 percent to 17 percent, which means that more than two million hectares of mainly grassland will be taken out of production. In addition, it suggests trying to reduce British consumers’ daily intake of beef, lamb and dairy products by 20 percent.

If the public does not respond to health and environmental campaigns, the committee proposes that the government should deter us from eating meat and dairy products through “prices or regulations” such as taxes.

What people choose to eat is, as far as I’m concerned, their own business. If someone wants to become vegan, good luck to them. But I am concerned that we are being bombarded with propaganda that tells us to adopt “plant-based diets” for the planet’s sake, without telling us the risks of becoming completely vegan.

Who would know, from the majority of people who rump into Vegan’s throat, that a purely vegan diet can lead to a deficiency of vitamin B12, putting people at risk of anemia and nerve damage?

Admittedly, there are people who eat too much meat and dairy, but the more you read about veganism, the more you come to the conclusion that the healthiest option is a balanced diet with lots of fresh food and vegetables, as well as some meat and dairy products.

The Committee on Climate Change does not fully argue that we should all become vegan, but it is still trying to suppress a successful British industry led by incredibly hard-working individuals.

FEROCIOUS COMPETITION

Despite fierce competition – some from countries that have significantly lower environmental and welfare standards than we do – British beef, lamb and dairy farmers still manage to produce a large proportion of the food consumed in this country.

As a nation, we are almost self-sufficient in lamb and milk. In addition to feeding our own population, British farmers contributed to the country’s balance of payments in 2017 by exporting 124,000 tonnes of beef and 98,000 tonnes of lamb.

Why damage a successful export sector at a time when we need to look for new trading partners? Closing a large part of livestock farming in the UK will not help the planet. It only means that we are going to import more food from abroad.

British beef production has a relatively low carbon footprint compared to many other parts of the world. Most British cows get grass most of the year. Our climate is almost perfect for breeding cattle in this way.

It is another story in many parts of South America, where cattle are fed year round with concentrated grain feed, part of which is produced on recently deforested land.

Livestock is blamed for emitting large amounts of methane – a powerful greenhouse gas – but this problem can be solved by giving them dietary supplements such as seaweed that have been found to significantly reduce methane emissions.

CARBON FOOTPRINT

It does not mean that we have to stop keeping cattle altogether. In any case, many foods that are popular with vegans have environmental problems themselves. Many of them only grow in the tropics and have to be imported over long distances, which themselves contributes to their carbon footprint.

Tofu and other soy-based foods are produced on deforested land in South America. Avocados have been blamed for deforestation and the depletion of rivers in Mexico. Almonds are calculated to consume eight percent of the agricultural water supply in California, many in the driest areas.

As far as quinoa is concerned, most are grown at high altitudes in Peru, on thin soils traditionally enriched with lama fertilizer. But thanks to the increasing demand from health-conscious Western consumers, the lamas cannot keep up and the soil is affected.

Part of the climate change committee’s plans to achieve zero carbon emissions is the use of 57,000 hectares of UK agricultural land for “bioenergy” crops. Many people believe that biofuels are the only way we will ever succeed in making the aviation industry low-carbon, since battery-powered aircraft are impractical for long-haul flights.

If we use biofuels made from waste material, all well and good. But growing crops purely for biofuels takes land away from food production, making us even more dependent on imports.

Cattle pension

Obviously, the Committee on Climate Change has no farmers, unless you include ex-minister of conservative environments, Lord Deben, who keeps some cattle on his estate in Suffolk.

But when you have earned hundreds of thousands of pounds advising green businesses, you can afford to close the cattle and replace it with forest. The committee is happy to attack agriculture in a way that it would never dare attack other industries.

Comment

JANE MOORE

Harry and Meghan dream of it when they think they will have a peaceful life now

Comment

DAN WOOTTON

Charles must step up and save the monarchy and not continue with passion projects

Comment

SAMANTHA MARKET

Meg tore through Royals like a tornado – she and Harry will never be happy

Comment

INGRID SEWARD

Queen read the mood of the nation well about Harry and Meghan and played a dazzling

Comment

ROD LIDDLE

Labor is full of Keir Royale & Wrong Daily – it will not be relevant for years

Comment

DAN WOOTTON

BBC needs a boss who knows it needs to change and not just represent the London media elite

Can you imagine it saying: “All of these Hollywood celebrities emit far too much carbon dioxide, make their films and fly around the world for award ceremonies. Let’s get cinema visitors to watch 20 percent fewer movies ”?

Farmers have endured decades of overbearing regulation that sets out exactly what they can plant, what they can spread on their fields and how to keep their animals. Nevertheless, the industry has managed to get to the top.

It does not deserve to be undermined by inappropriate efforts to reduce CO2 emissions.

2

I am worried that we will be bombarded with propaganda that tells us to adopt “plant-based diets” in the interest of the planet, without telling us the risks of becoming completely vegan. the main street for Veganuary