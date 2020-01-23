Veganism may not save the world, but healthier animals do

Jeff Simmons is president and CEO of Elanco Animal Health, a global company focused on promoting the health of animals, people and the planet.

During this month’s Golden Globes, the meal received almost as much attention as the films with prize winner Joaquin Phoenix and other celebrities who promote veganism as a way to save the planet. The meatless menu of the event caused a great deal of commotion and critics gave mixed reviews of the effort.

I am a strong believer in reducing our impact on the environment and I welcome people who want to be part of real change. We face major challenges and we must all work together. If there is one thing that I absolutely agree with Joaquin, it is that we must talk about animals and their impact on our world. But his storyline lacks the bigger picture. Let’s make sure the facts don’t touch the floor of the cutting room.

Our body needs proteins. Animal food – meat, milk, fish and eggs – offers unique health benefits that enable us to live life to the full. They are the primary food source of important ingredients such as vitamin B12 and choline, a nutrient that is crucial for brain function. In emerging economies, adding animal protein the diet means less prevalence of stunting, higher levels of physical activity, increased initiative and leadership behavior and overall improved health.

We cannot concentrate on our physical health at the expense of our planet. There are things that we can and must do better to reduce our impact on the environment, but the climate change solution does not eliminate agriculture. We cannot even create a sustainable environment without animals. The sustainable solution keeps our animals healthier by being judicious and responsible with the resources available to us. By improving animal health, we can produce more food with fewer animals and a smaller ecological footprint.

Animals act as conservationists for our planet in ways that we cannot.

86% of the 6 billion tonnes of animal feed consumed annually consists of materials that people cannot eat. The process of creating human food from plants creates leftovers, such as wheat middling from making flour, which can be used as animal feed and can be upgraded to food rich in nutrients. This reduces both the potential impact of discarded food waste and leftovers, and contributes to the abundance at the collective dining table of humanity. For example, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN, livestock returns 1 pound of protein to the human food system for every 0.6 pounds of potentially human edible protein that they consume.

And when it comes to emissions, celebrity trips to the Golden Globes have a much greater impact on the environment. According to the US Environmental Protection Agency, transport is responsible for 26% of US greenhouse gas emissions. Animal husbandry is only 4%.

Experts predict that a growing population will need 70% more proteins worldwide in the coming decades. There may be a future in which we meet this demand without endangering our resources. But we have to put the focus and energy in the right places where we can make the greatest impact. According to Professor Frank Mitloehner of UC-Davis, all Americans practicing Meatless Mondays would only reduce US national greenhouse gas emissions by 0.6%. In the meantime, farmers and cattle farmers are constantly working to reduce their carbon footprint. The carbon footprint of American dairy production, for example, has shrunk to just a third of that in 1950.

Removing nutrient-rich food sources with animal sources is not a solution to our challenges. Let us focus on meaningful steps that have an impact, such as making companies CO2 neutral and producing proteins more efficiently. We need tools and resources for farmers, especially in emerging economies. We need science and innovation to keep cattle more efficient. We need productive public, private, NGO partnerships.

What is undoubtedly good about the conversation is that we can all agree that change is necessary. I would like to have the opportunity to talk to everyone – celebrities or otherwise – about the complex subject of climate and animal husbandry. We can only solve this if we work together for scientific truth and solutions.

It starts with healthy animals. And it also starts with us.