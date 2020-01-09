Veeam Software acquired by Insight Partners for $ 5 billion in push in hybrid cloud market

Loading...

How Microsoft turned into a cloud company

Microsoft has made significant progress over the past decade in its goal of moving from the Windows company to a cloud company.

Insight Partners has announced the acquisition of Veeam Software to bring the cloud solutions company to a central position worldwide.

The private equity and venture capital firm said on Thursday that the deal was agreed for a valuation of $ 5 billion and is expected to close in Q1 2020, pending regulatory approval.

Veeam Software, based in Baar, Switzerland, is little known in the United States, but the private company has previously surpassed $ 1 billion in annual bookings.

Also see: Insight Partners acquires Armis, a $ 1.1 billion security company

The company’s cloud portfolio, including backup solutions, cloud security offers and cloud data management, is used by more than 365,000 customers worldwide. Veeam says that 81 percent of Fortune 500 and 66 percent of Global 2000 are counted as customers.

Partners and resellers of Veeam solutions are HPE, NetApp, Cisco and Lenovo.

Customers are streamed in the Veeam ecosystem with a speed of around 4,000 new bookings per month. Veeam’s first, “Act I” goal was to create and maintain a strong position in the backup market, but because customers are now also using hybrid cloud configurations with AWS, Azure, IBM and Google, the company is “Act II” to take advantage of a growing need for cloud data management in these environments.

Veeam Backup for Amazon Web Services (AWS), Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 v4, Veeam Universal License (VUL) and Veeam Backup for Microsoft Azure are the company’s latest offers in this area.

It appears that with its latest purchase, Insight not only wants to manage Act II, but will also become better known as a brand in the cloud industry – as the investment giant plans to turn Veeam into an American company with an American leadership team.

CNET: Inside the farm of the future

While the cloud solution provider continues to serve its customers and continue to operate as usual, Veeam will also be pushed further towards its global expansion into new markets, including a deeper transition to the hybrid cloud market.

“The acquisition and strengthening of American leadership will accelerate Veeam’s already impressive growth trajectory and expansion into neighboring markets,” says Insight.

Veeam’s former Executive Vice President of Operations, William Largent, has been promoted to CEO as part of the agreement. Danny Allan, the former vice president of the product strategy, has advanced to CTO. Co-founders Andrei Baronov and Ratmir Timashev step down from the board, which now includes investor Nick Ayers, Mike Triplett, general manager of Insight and Largent. Insight MDs Ryan Hinkle and Ross Devor will join the board after the acquisition is completed.

Aside from leadership restructuring, Insight says that one of the most important goals is to increase the Veeam workforce, which currently accounts for around 1,200 employees.

Insight has previously invested $ 500 million in Veeam and has maintained a long-term relationship with the Veeam team. Financing would validate Veeam’s objectives “to be the most trusted backup solutions provider that enables intelligent data management and, through the Veeam availability platform, delivers agility, availability and business acceleration to customers around the world.”

TechRepublic: CES 2020 overview: all the business technical news you need to know

“Veeam’s strong growth coupled with high customer retention, unparalleled data management solutions and the ability to expand services into new markets make Veeam one of the most exciting software companies in the world today,” says Triplett. “We are committed to supporting Veeam’s next phase of leadership and growth in the United States, continued leading market position in EMEA and continued global expansion.”

Earlier this week, Insight announced the acquisition of Armis Security in a deal worth $ 1.1 billion.

Previous and related coverage

Do you have a tip? Contact us securely via WhatsApp | Signal on +447713 025 499 or higher on Keybase: charlie0