VATICAN CITY – On Saturday, the Vatican urged Iraqi President Barham Saleh to guarantee the safety of Christians and ensure that they have a future place in the war-ridden country.

Saleh met Pope Francis, the Vatican State Secretary and Minister of Foreign Affairs on Saturday during his second visit to the Vatican.

The Holy See says the meetings focused on promoting peace and security in Iraq, especially for Christian minorities, many of whom have fled communities dating back to the time of Christ to escape persecution from militants of the Islamic State.

In a statement, the Vatican said that the meetings “emphasized the importance of preserving the historic presence of Christians in the country, of which they are an integral part, and the important contribution they make to the reconstruction of the social fabric, with the emphasis on the need to guarantee their security and a place in the future of Iraq. “

Francis had expressed the hope of visiting Iraq this year, but no trip has been confirmed and it is unclear whether it will get the unrest unleashed by the American drone attack on Iraqi soil that killed an Iranian general.

The attack caused the fire of Iraqi officials and led to the adoption of a non-binding resolution by Iraqi lawmakers to expel US troops.

The Vatican pointed to increasing tensions and said the discussions underline that the international community “must restore confidence and live together peacefully”.

During the meeting, Saleh Francis gave a replica of the Code of Hammurabi, the ancient collection of Babylonian laws, which it called a “symbol of peace.”

Francis, for his part, gave Saleh a medallion and a series of his most important educational papers, including one about Christian-Muslim brotherhood. He told Saleh that he wanted an Iraqi identity card that identified him as a descendant of Abraham, a figure common to Christianity, Islam, and Judaism.

The corresponding press