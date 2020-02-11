Vasek Pospisil heads the ATP tour stop in Calgary

Maybe they’ll break out the maple syrup later this month at Calgary’s Osten & Victor Alberta Tennis Center.

Vasek Pospisil is finally present.

The Canadian talent is chasing the title of the 2020 Calgary National Bank Challenger, a stop on the ATP Challenger Tour.

And maybe, on the way, he will suck some maple syrup back, just as he was on his way to his last performance last weekend in the Open Sud de France of the ATP Tour 250 in Montpellier.

“We are delighted to have someone of Vasek’s caliber play in our event,” said headliner tournament director Danny Da Costa for the largest indoor tennis tournament in Canada. “He spent 6 ½ months on the sidelines. But we were able to bring it back during the Davis Cup final to play in this tournament.

“All Canadians like to play at home,” Da Costa continued. “And for Vasek, Calgary is 5 ½ hours from his hometown of Vernon (BC), so it’s an opportunity for him to play close to home. The circumstances in Calgary suit his game – height and fast lanes.”

Plus Pospisil plays well, as shown by his efforts in France last week.

The Canadian male athlete of the year Postmedia rolled his way – via big names such as No. 2 David Goffin and No. 3 Denis Shapovalov, a fellow Canadian – all the way to the final, where he lost to Gael Monfils on Sunday.

In the mid-match of the final of 7-5, 6-3, Pospisil saw maple syrup swell right out of the bottle.

Are tweet Monday?

“Maple Syrup:” tweeted Pospisil, accompanied by a Canadian maple leaf emoji. “Best sports performance drink. Anticancer properties. Rich in nutrients and minerals. Fight against terrorists. Shockingly good at coffee. A good friend. You are welcome, world. “

And you’re welcome, Calgary.

The success of Pospisil – and that little syrupy piece of Canadiana that went viral – could not be a more perfect timing for the Calgary National Bank Tournament, which starts next Monday and runs until March 1 at the Osten & Victor Alberta Tennis Center.

“He plays incredible tennis,” said Da Costa. “He is probably the player in this event in the best shape at the moment. It is pretty much a unique opportunity to see him.”

Even with all his accolades lately – including leading Canada to his very first Davis Cup final – the 104th ranking Pospisil will not be the best seed in the tournament.

That perch is from the German Dominik Koepfer, who is currently the top rated player – at number 94 – in the ATP Tour rankings. Koepfer was a round of 16 participants in the U.S. Open in 2019.

Then there is Ivo Karlovic, who was Pospisil at the top of the Aussie Open last month and happens to be the title defender of the Calgary National Bank Challenger.

He won the $ 75,000 event last year.

But this time Karlovic has a few controversial challengers – besides only Pospisil and Koepfer – on his crown.

“We certainly have a lot of good things happening in year 2,” says Da Costa, who also acts as CEO of the tennis center. “We build on the success of the previous edition (last year 6,500 Calgarians went to the tennis center and 140,000 fans went online to the live stream feed of the ATP). The list of players is different every year. We work very hard to get the best players we can – we really talk to the agents and work the players, and (honorary tournament director) Daniel Nestor is a big help for me in securing them. “

Lena Tsybouk and Suzana Cavalcante, teachers at the Alberta Tennis Center, play in the court set up for the 2020 press conference Calgary National Bank Challenge at the Core shopping mall on Monday, February 10, 2020. Azin Ghaffari / Postmedia

In total, the Calgary National Bank Challenger has more than 100 singles entries from 32 countries. There are also 32 players in the doubles, who will be revealed before the start of Monday.

Among the Canadians participating in Pospisil in the main table are Brayden Schnur in Montreal, ranked 121st, Filip Peliwo in Vancouver, number 324, and Calgary’s Josh Peck, who is on Alberta’s highest ranked ATP player. number 1127.

“Josh has a big serve and a big game, and his game is also very suitable for the circumstances of Calgary,” said Da Costa of Calgary’s child who is in the NCAA’s North Carolina Tar Heels in his final year. “If he gets the right opponent and plays well, he can do well.”

Five additional Canadians will be listed among the upcoming wildcards announced closer to the start of the tournament.

“Canadian tennis has never been so strong,” said Da Costa. “Bianca (Andreescu) is doing just as well as she did, Vasek returns and wins the Canadian athlete of the year from the Postmedia award, the Davis Cup run in Canada – which was very inspiring – and the two young players , Shapovalov and Felix (Auger Aliassime), with breakthrough years too, this is the best time to organize our professional tournament in Calgary.

“We are just excited about the players playing here and we want to put Calgary on the international map. It is part of our long-term goal to make this event bigger and better every year.”

Nestor will be present for the second edition of its double clinic during the event. For more info, visit http://www.calgary.nationalbankchallenger.com … The CORE Shopping Center is organizing a pre-tournament event, where fans are encouraged to join organizers until February 21 to hang out with tennis pros, try your hand at the sport and buy tickets for the Calgary National Bank Challenger … A fundraiser for Calgary Corporate Challenge for KidSport Calgary & Area will join the tournament on Friday 28 February. It is called the Leisure Olympics and offers pub games such as table football, pinball and table tennis. For more info, visit http://www.kidsportcanada.ca.

