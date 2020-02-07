Varsity Blues College cheats Scandal Lands ex-PIMCO CEO in prison for 9 months

A former public prosecutor has described one of the “most culpable parents” of the dozens of accused in the country’s largest university admission plan ever being sentenced to nine months in prison on Friday morning in Boston’s federal court.

Douglas Hodge, former general manager of Pimco, an investment management company, pleaded guilty in October of participating in the saga known as FBI name “Varsity Blues” – and his A-list defendants, including actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin. Hodge was involved in laundering conspiracy and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and fair postal and wire fraud services after prosecutors said he had paid bribes to get four of his seven children to elite schools.

While participating in the plan, Hodge “lived a secret double life,” wrote Justin O’Connell, an assistant attorney in the United States, “using bribery and fraud to spark a mirage of success and achievement.” “

“No parent has been convicted so far who benefited more from Singer’s plan than Doug Hodge,” O’Connell said in court Friday.

US District Judge Nathaniel Gorton, who convicted Hodge on Friday, said during the hearing that “there was certainly a loss to the general education system in this country when Mr. Hodge and others repeatedly used their huge fortunes to illegally circumvent the university admission process. “

The sentence of Hodge is the most severe punishment that has been imposed so far on a parent who is involved in the case. Toby Macfarlane, an insurance director, previously received the longest sentence of the couple: six months in prison.

Hodge was also beaten with $ 750,000 in fines and 500 hours of community service.

Prominent college coaches, business people, and Hollywood stars – including Huffman, from Desperate Housewives, and Loughlin, from Full House – were entangled in the expansive case in March 2019. Huffman was the first of 13 defendants convicted in the scheme and filed two weeks jail after confessing that she had paid a Harvard graduate $ 15,000 to correct her oldest daughter’s responses to SAT.

Loughlin and 14 others have maintained their innocence – even despite additional charges in recent months.

Hodge was one of the dozens of parents who were charged after paying the well-known leader of the scheme, Rick Singer – a former private consultant admission consultant – to facilitate his children’s access to elite schools. In a conviction notice filed earlier this week, prosecutors said that Hodge was “involved more often and longer in the settlement than one of the accused so far, paying bribes totaling $ 850,000, more than a decade, to secure admission of two children to USC and two children to Georgetown. “

Those bribes included $ 325,000 sent to a Georgetown University tennis coach to help Hodge’s oldest daughter and son gain access as tennis recruits, and an additional $ 525,000 for another daughter and son to attend USC as football and soccer recruits , using fictional qualifications. Three of his children have already graduated from those schools, The New York Times reported.

Hodge belongs to a select group of parents in the case who have committed their crimes “from perches at the height of money and power in the United States,” where they enjoyed “extreme, almost inscrutable privilege”, prosecutors wrote in the note .

“They only stopped because they had no children,” O’Connell wrote, “or they didn’t have time before they were caught.”

Because of his active and fruitful involvement in the plan, the prosecutors said that Hodge should have been sentenced to two years in prison.

In a letter to Gorton submitted prior to the hearing, Hodge said he deeply repented.

“I know that I wrongly, and ultimately illegally, tilted the scales in favor of my children above others, above the hopes and dreams of other parents, who had the same ambitions for their children as I had for mine,” Hodge wrote. “I can only express my deepest regret to those children and their parents.”

“I was driven by my own transformative educational experiences and my deep parental love,” he continued. “Although I have tried to live my life as a person with integrity and character, with a strong moral foundation, my actions with Rick Singer have forced me to have a personal statement, a need to acknowledge that I have lost my way and my better ones I set myself aside while I wanted to assure my children what had been so meaningful to me in my life. That is why I am deeply ashamed and repentant. “

On behalf of him this week, Hodge’s lawyers accused prosecutors of a “one-sided obsession” to get a severe punishment for their client by distorting the facts of the case and condemning guidelines and by repeatedly appealing to his wealth and success as mistakes.

His lawyers asked for a much shorter – three months or less – prison sentence, citing his post-retirement role as a home care provider for his children who still live at home. Hodge’s lawyer Brien O’Connor is also reported to have spoken extensively during Friday’s hearing about his client’s extensive philanthropic work and at least $ 30 million in charity donations over the years.

Judge Gorton was unmoved on Friday.

“There is no term in the English language that describes your behavior, as well as the Yiddish term” Chutzpah, “he said.

