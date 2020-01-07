Varlamov, islanders closed the avalanche on Long Island

Loading...

January 6, 2020; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Islanders goalkeeper Semyon Varlamov (40) saves the Colorado Avalanche during the first period at NYCB Live. Compulsory credit: Andy Marlin-VS TODAY Sport

Goalkeeper Semyon Varlamov spent eight seasons with the avalanche before signing with the New York Islanders. And although his time in Colorado was entangled with injuries and disappointment, the veteran goalkeeper still remains in second place in almost every major target category in the history of Avs.

In his first matchup against the Avalanche on Monday, Varlamov did something that he could do 21 times with the Avs – closing the game with a shutout.

The islanders scored the only goal in the third period, defeated the Avalanche 1-0 and gave Colorado its first loss in the new calendar year.

Colorado was 15-5 outshot in the first period, but Avs goalkeeper Pavel Francouz was strong and held the game scoreless in the second. The avalanche was better offensive in the last two periods and threw 27 extra shots at Varlamov, who made countless spectacular saves to prevent the Avs from scoring.

The goal of the islanders came from Captain Anders Lee. Francouz saved the defense of the Avalanche a few times before the goal was scored, but the islanders kept coming, while defender Devon Toews Lee lined up for the winning goal.

Takeaways

Francouz was strong in the fold of the avalanche. Francouz made his first start since December 27 and saved 32 rescues, corresponding to the total number of Varlamov for the islanders, to give the Avalanche the chance to tie the game to the last buzzer. The loss drops Francouz to 11-4-1 of the season, but the Avalanche netminder of the second year is in the NHL in the top 3 (0.932).

MacKinnon was taken off the score sheet after becoming the first star of the week for NHL. Avalanche Center Nathan MacKinnon, fresh from an eight-pointed week with three goals, was scoreless on Monday, despite shooting a team-leading seven shots on goal at his former teammate. MacKinnon remains third in the scoring race of the NHL and follows Edmonton Connor McDavid with five points and his teammate Leon Draisaitl with three.

The avalanche had called a target back in the second period. Colorado had the first goal of the game technically, scored by defender Nikita Zadorov after a wrist shot that defeated Varlamov. The islanders challenged the game for offside. The long delay caused the goal to be destroyed, which was the right decision.

Colorado closes its three-game road trip at 5:30 PM. MST on Tuesday against the New York Rangers.

The rookie netless of New York Igor Shesterkin is expected to make his career debut for the Rangers against Avs starter Philipp Grubauer.