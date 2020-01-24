Varials took on social media to share singer Travis Tabron made the decision to leave the group. Tabron has been part of the Philadelphia group since 2014, appearing on several EP as well as Pain Again in 2017 and In Darkness in 2019, both released via Fearless Records.

The group shared a statement signed by them as well as a separate statement from Tabron. Both sides said there was no hard feelings and the decision stems from Tabron’s need to maintain his sanity.

While Varials will continue as a group and their scheduled tour will begin in February, the group does not disclose plans for who will take control of the voices on the road and will go ahead constantly.

The group also shared a live video “to commemorate everything to this point” for the song In Southness “South Of One” with counterparts’Brendan Murphy.

Discover the full group statement below.

Good morning all,

An update on the group; Travis decided to no longer be the singer for Varials. This group became something that was no longer the best thing for him and his health and happiness. Absolutely no hard feelings, and we wish him the best in all his future endeavors. We really shit together and had some of the best experiences of our lives together. Memories that we will never forget until the day we die and it really would not have been the same without him.

Varials as a group has no way of stopping or slowing down. All of the current tours and things that haven’t been announced yet are still going on and we hope to continue to get the support we have so far.

As we close this chapter of varials, we wanted to leave everyone a final video of the 5 of us to commemorate everything up to this point. Thank you.

Lots of love,

Mike, Mitch, Sean and James

As mentioned, the group’s publication also included an additional statement from Tabron. In this document, he thanks everyone, reflects on mental health and reveals that it will not be “the end for (him) musically”. Discover it in full below.

Hi all,

I’m sorry to say, but about a week ago I made the decision not to be at Varials anymore 😞 Unfortunately, it was one of those things where, no matter how much I liked what I was doing, it just became toxic to my mental health and well-being not only on tour but also at home and as a result it weighed too heavily on my overall happiness. However, over the past 5 years, I have made memories that I will never forget and friendships that will never break, so don’t think for a second that I regret all my time at Varials. A big thank you to all the fans for making my experience with this group so incredibly badass that I love you all !!! Many thanks to Sean, Mike, Mitch, James. Many thanks to the (new) Fearless Records team. Many thanks to Carl & Brad, and literally to everyone who supported me in any way / shape / form during my stay at Varials.

It is not the end for me musically and it is not the end for Varials either! I will pursue much more different (maybe heavy?) Sounds and projects in the future after I have been able to completely decompress this situation. Varials actually have something going down today, so stay tuned.

Thank you for taking the time to read this, and try not to ask too many questions because the wound is still fresh enough for me. I love you guys 🌹 🙁

Check out their latest video together for “South Of One” below and In Darkness in full here.

Varials begins its tour with Spite, Orthodox and Dealer as well as I AM and Unity TX on certain dates. Check out the full list of upcoming shows below and buy tickets here.

Appointment:

02/06 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hoosier Dome

02/07 – Springfield, MO @ FOH Lounge

08/02 – Kansas City, MO – Davey’s Uptown

02/13 – Sacramento, California @ Holy Diver *

02/14 – Fresno, CA @ Full Circle Brewery Co. *

02/15 – Anaheim, California @ Chain Reaction *

02/16 – Mesa, AZ @ Club Red *

02/19 – Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street *

02/20 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tomcats West *

02/21 – Austin, TX @ Come take it live *

02/22 – Houston, TX @ The Secret Group *

2/25 – Orlando, FL @ Soundbar ^

02/26 – Margate, FL @ O’Malley’s ^

02/27 – Tampa, FL @ Crowbar ^

02/28 – Jacksonville, FL @ 1904 Music Hall ^

02/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell) ^

03/01 – Greensboro, NC @ Blind Tiger ^

03/03 – Richmond, VA @ Canal Club ^

04/03 – Fredrick, MD @ Café 611 ^

05/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Voltage Lounge ^

03/06 – Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents ^

07/03 – Amityville, NY @ Revolution Music Hall ^

08/03 – Hartford, CT @ Webster Underground ^

10/03 – Cleveland, OH @ The Foundry ^

11/03 – Pontiac, MI @ Pike Room ^

12/03 – Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen ^

03/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall ^

03/14 – Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews ^

03/15 – Omaha, NE @ Lookout Lounge ^

03/17 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater ^

03/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex ^

03/20 – Spokane, WA @ The Pin! ^

03/21 – Seattle, WA @ Vera Project ^

03/22 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater ^

* with UnityTX

^ with I AM

