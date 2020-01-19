Vardy misses a penalty as Burnley struggles to overthrow Leicester

Leicester, third overall, had the chance to regain the lead when Mee defeated Barnes in the penalty area, but Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope prevented Jamie Vardy’s weak penalty.

Jamie Vardy wins a penalty for Leicester.Credit: Getty Images

After a cross from Charlie Taylor from the left, the turnaround ended with eleven minutes when Ashley Westwood jumped in to make sure Burnley brought all three points to 14th place in the table, five points above the relegation zone.

“I thought we deserved to win the game, but we didn’t take our chances,” said Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers. “A mixture of the goalkeeper making brilliant saves and our finish and we somehow lost the game.”

Dyche owed his performance to his team when many began to question their chances of survival this season.

“I thought the performance was there and we had been working on it all week, so I was happy with it. We delivered with a mentality that allowed it to appear under a few question marks,” he said.

Pope, who made some important parades in the second half, was pleased that the team’s losing streak was over.

“It’s a huge win for us. The boys worked so hard and the atmosphere was electrifying. It is important to do bad runs during the season to crack them quickly,” he said.

“It’s difficult to lose four in a spin, but it’s great to lose a goal and act the way we did against a good team.”

Reuters