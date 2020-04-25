Varcoe: Alberta finally cleaned the well, but needed a pandemic

Content of article

With $ 1 billion raised from Ottawa, Alberta wants to begin chipping with a huge backlog of old oil and gas wells scattered across the state that need to be cleaned up.

And I want to start work from next month.

Sorry, we couldn’t load this video.

Varcoe: Alberta finally cleans the well, but it needed a meltdown to do it Back to video

Well, that doesn’t mean you don’t have to do much landfill work. Over 90,000 such wells need to be cleaned.

And no more work is needed. Thousands of oilfield service workers are out of work.

The new site rehabilitation program announced on Friday by the Alberta government appears to be an ideal marriage with two obligations: creating jobs and addressing environmental responsibility across the state.

“In the services industry, getting as many core employees as possible is critical,” said Duncan McPhedran, President of Calgary-based Big Guns Energy Services.

“Money will have to be spent on this in the future, so why not do it now and keep us on the ground?”