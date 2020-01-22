The Taoiseach says it would be willing to work with Fianna Fáil to form a government after next month’s general election if that were the “only way” to form a stable government.

Leo Varadkar spoke to Michéal Martin in today’s head-to-head debate between those responsible for Virgin Media.

The leader of Fine Gael said that if the numbers show a Fianna Fáil, both men should be “grown up” – Fine Gael coalition is the only way forward.

Varadkar says he would trustfully work with Fianna Fáil or form an OR coalition if that were the only way the numbers could work #VMTVBigDebate

He argued: “I would prefer to form a coalition with old partners like Labor and Independents … maybe new partners like the Greens.

“But if it does happen that the people vote in a certain way and we can only form a stable government if Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael work together … then I am ready.”

In response to the Taoiseach’s statements, Martin insisted that his party members acted like adults in the election campaign, but claimed that Fine Gael had not.

Fianna Fáil’s leader added: “There have been more personal attacks by Fine Gael on me than on measures in the areas of education, childcare and other areas … this is the type of campaign you have carried out.

“We believe that a new government is necessary … Leo has been in government for nine years.

“We are ready to go into government with other parties who have a common agenda and really want to deal with housing, homelessness and (improving) public services.”

Today’s debate has also led to a more violent exchange between the two party leaders:

Varadkar snapped back. Accuses Micheál Martin of incredible arrogance #VMTVBigDebate

