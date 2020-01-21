Leo Varadkar says, “It is the plan” that Fine Gael’s proposed retirement payment corresponds to the state pension.

The Taoiseach asked itself more questions on this topic during the acquisition.

The question of pensions has become one of the main topics of the election campaign. The minimum age for the state pension is to rise to 67 in 2021.

Sinn Féin wants to reduce the qualification age to 65, while Labor wants to keep it at 66.

Leo Varadkar, speaking in Co Limerick tonight, said some people were forced to retire at the age of 65.

NEW: According to Taoiseach, the details of the so-called “pension translation” are still being finalized. Says it’s “the plan” that it’s the same as state pension # GE2020 pic.twitter.com/vbghaRxOzJ

He said: “You don’t want to have to sign up – we hear that, we understand it, we accept that it’s a problem.

“We are working on a proposal to introduce some form of state transition pension, which means that people can get their pension early under these circumstances.”

Mr. Varadkar added: “I don’t do politics, so we’re now working on the costs and the details.”

He also said it was Fine Gael’s hope that details of the pre-election proposal would be published in her manifesto.

Main picture: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Patrick O’Donovan from Fine Gael today in Adare in Limerick. Picture: Andrew Lowth