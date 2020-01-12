VAR controversy continues to harm football

Football is a game of ebb and flow, unique moments, high tension and drama.

It is not a sport like cricket where Longueur is perfect for third referee intervention, nor is it the rugby codes when grounding a ball on or above the try line is a natural pause before a conversion takes place.

VAR’s dedication to legal regulations affects the game both as a television spectacle and as a stadium experience.

Goals are rare goods and bring with them emotions and amusement, joy and relief.

VAR occasionally brings drama and increases the hit rate by awarding controversial penalties such as the bizarre game on Sunday night between Central Coast Mariners and Melbourne Victory in Gosford. But too often the spectacle is slowed down by the use of off-field technology.

It’s tempting to say that you have to watch what you want, because years of groaning, flogging, and criticism of referees, often from upset coaches, have laid the foundation for electronic surveillance, which is now ruining the sport. But that certainly tipped too far in the other direction.

People are fallible, so the idea that even referee assistants who are supported by video technology always make the right call is nonsense. It will always be a matter of interpretation, and the temptation for those sitting in a studio to make the decision is to always adhere to the wording of the law rather than making a personal judgment because they do so not being called out can be biased or make their own interpretation of events. But so often this only affects the essence and essence of the game.

We exchanged too much of a target’s raw passion and emotion for the potential percentage of a correct decision to be high.

Most were ready to try the system when it was introduced, and the FFA volunteered to be the FIFA guinea pig and tested the concept. But that is long gone.

The frustration of those involved has worsened in the last game of round 14 of the A-League on Sunday evening. Melbourne Victory coach Marco Kurz received his marching order approximately nine minutes before the end after the second of two penalties against Central Coast Mariners was a dramatic 3-2 win for the Gosford team, sealed 2-1 behind 90 minutes past.

Kurz’s anger was understandable, and even Alen Stajcic, the Mariners coach, criticized the VAR intervention, which ensured the almost unexpected victory.

The Mariners themselves had a goal that was controversially ruled out by a VAR call – a goal that would have put them 2-1 in the lead and possibly changing the look of the game.

“I used to be a pretty big supporter of VAR before it happened … but the longer that time went on, the more we ended up dealing with tonight’s decisions raw passion and emotion of a goal for the potential percentages of a correct decision that are high, “said Stajcic after the game.

“We are still discussing whether it was the right decision or not. We have actually not solved any problems. We have just moved to where the decision is being discussed and when it will be discussed.”

And exactly here lies the problem.

We still get arguments, we still get controversies, we still get bitterness and malaise, only this time it is aimed at the invisible officials, not the man in the middle. So what is it really about when it causes even more fear and other problems?

FIFA of course wants it to stay that way, and it would be a brave step for the FFA to prevent it. But FFA would certainly deserve the support of fans across Australia if it did.

