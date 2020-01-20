VanVleet scores 29 back as Raptors Wolves 122-112 | defeated paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Andrew Wiggins of Minnesota recorded his first triple career. He had 18 points, a career-high 11 assists and 10 rebounds. Rookie Jarrett Culver had 26 points for the Timberwolves, who lost five times in a row.

VanVleet’s injury put him offside for Saturday five. He was 11 out of 16 from the field and 7 out of 8 out of 3-point range.

“It looked like it was just riding a bike,” said Raptors coach Nick Nurse about VanVleet. “He was really good.”

Nurse said the pregame that VanVleet would play between 25 and 28 minutes. He played 28:30 – most Raptor on Saturday.

“I think I could not push at ease because of that kind of play and just let the game come to me,” said VanVleet, who scored 10 points in the fourth quarter.

Toronto took a five-point lead in the fourth quarter, largely thanks to Lowry’s efforts in the third. Lowry scored 17 points in the quarter to clear a resting point of four points.

The Raptors increased the lead to a whopping 22 in the fourth. Serge Ibaka and Powell each had six points off the bench during a stretch of 21-6 to open the period.

“They have expanded the lead a bit and it was hard to come back afterwards,” Wiggins said.

Saturday was the second evening of back-to-back games for both teams. Toronto beat 140-111 Washington on Friday, while Minnesota lost 116-114 in Indiana.

Minnesota has great first quarters of Wiggins and Culver. Wiggins had 11 points on 4-of-4 shooting and added five assists in the quarter. Culver led Minnesota with 14 points in the first, including 4 of 6 from deep.

“He shot ten 3s and made four,” said Wolves coach Ryan Saunders about Culver. “I was happy with him tonight.”

TIP INS

Raptors: Toronto scored 58 points. … Powell’s 20-point game was the fourth time this season to beat 20 points while coming off the bench. … Pascal Siakam and Marc Gasol both recorded technical errors with 1:01 to play in the first half.

Timberwolves: G Allen Crabbe was inactive with an illness on Saturday. Minnesota acquired Crabbe on Thursday in an exchange with Atlanta that sent Jeff Teague and Treveon Graham to the Hawks. … Culver achieved 20 points for the fourth time this season.

RIGHT SECTIONS

Raptors coach Nick Nurse grew up in Carroll, Iowa, and initially planned to make a large group of family members who would make the 4-hour drive to Minneapolis. But those plans were thwarted by a snowstorm on Friday evening.

“At least one or two buses came from my home town and they were all canceled,” Nurse said.

Raptors guard Matt Thomas played only 3 minutes, but had his own fan club that was vocal the few times he stepped onto the field. Thomas grew up in Onalaska, Wisconsin, 145 miles from Minneapolis.

QUIET CAT

Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns had 12 points in the first half but was held scoreless after restless. It was Towns’ second game after missing 15 games with a combination of a knee injury and illness.

“I think tonight still shows that I have to find a way to put myself back in the attack,” Towns said.

NEXT ONE

Raptors: visit Atlanta on Monday evening.

Timberwolves: Host Denver on Monday evening.

Tyler Mason, The Associated Press