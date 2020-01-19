Vans, Tesla Stock and other car news

It is 2020, and the good news is that the money continues to flow. This week we followed the emergence of two large money industries – both, it turns out, with the increase in home delivery. Electric delivery vans are perhaps the best way to use EVs, and the British newcomer Arrival announced this week that, a) it exists and b) it has received approximately $ 111 million in funding, thanks to Hyundai and Kia. And we looked at cities and project developers trying to capitalize on the growth of fast delivery by getting creative with urban distribution centers.

In addition, Tesla sets new stock price records and physicists have some tips for your next flight. It was a week ago; let’s catch you up.

Do you want to receive this summary by e-mail every week? Register here!

Newspaper headlines

Stories that you may have missed this week from WIRED

Political approval of the week

The hip kids who are still on Facebook (who are you?) Will undoubtedly be familiar with the 180,000 member group NUMTOT: New Urbanist Memes For Transit-Oriented Teens. The group specializes in meme-y, pro-transit, sometimes toxic conversations about urban planning, and this week the moderators did something crazy and endorsed a presidential candidate: Bernie Sanders. The moderators cited Sanders’ approach to transport and housing policy and to social and economic well-being. Are young urban transporters a real constituency? We will find out.

Stat of the week: 20%

The share of transportation emissions in California produced by trucks, although they represent only 4 percent of state vehicles. That is according to the State’s Air Resources Board, which says that the decentralized truck market, in which hundreds of thousands of companies and owner-operators own the vehicles in the state, makes their emissions particularly difficult to regulate.

Required reading

News from elsewhere on the internet

In the rearview mirror

Essential stories from WIRED’s canonRewind until last fall, when Amazon announced it had ordered 100,000 electric vans from the American company Rivian.

More great WIRED stories

. (TagsToTranslate) Tesla