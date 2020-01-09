Loading...

(Photo via Unsplash / Ben Weber)

Vans continues to prove that they have a shoe for everyone with their latest addition. Collabs of bands to The nightmare before Christmas at Harry potter, the sneaker company has regularly published epic creations, and the “I Heart” line is no exception.

Working in a red, black and white color palette, the collection recently hit Vans.com with many others. With the phrase “I heart boys, I heart girls” in a continuous pattern, it essentially brings your favorite Panic! At the disco song “Girls / Girls / Boys” to life on a shoe. The line allows you to proudly wear your heart on your feet with the Era, Sk8-Hi and Slip-On styles.

The era is mainly black with white soles and a strip of red fox. It features the continuous phrase across its laces and a bold “boys” on the left shoe and “girls” on the right shoe. They are available for $ 55 here.

The Sk8-Hi uses its high style to proudly display the “I heart girls, I heart boys” design on its interior and exterior sides. It is available here for $ 65.

Finally, the slip on puts on the iconic Vans checkerboard in red, black and white. The “I heart girls, I heart boys” design subtly rests on the inner and outer sides of the sole. They are available here for $ 55.

You can check out all the new Vans, including the “I Heart” line here.

In November, Vans added The Nightmare Before Christmas to its collection with a design Tim burton fan would love it.

The latest addition to the Vans The Nightmare Before Christmas collection is aptly named Christmas Town. They take pictures of the scene where Jack skellington falls on the holiday doors singing “What is this?”

The original high-end Vans model is dipped in red and black suede, with navy blue side panels and white stitching. Mr. Skelltington can be seen holding Christmas lights on one side in the falling snow after falling into the Christmas city gate. On the other side, Skellington shares a magical moment with a snowman as the snow continues to fall on both.

The Christmas tree which is at the entrance of the Christmas town in the circle of the holiday doors is plastered on the back of the shoe. Gold eyelets finish at the front, with striped laces that resemble the giant snake leaves of Skellington as a Christmas present while masquerading as Santa Claus.

The latest addition to the Vans Nightmare Before Christmas collection is expected to be released today. You can find them in adult or toddler sizes at certain retailers or online.

