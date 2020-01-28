Vanity Emoji license plates may soon arrive in Vermont, making them the first in the United States

Motorists in the state of Vermont may soon be allowed to use license plates with emojis, CNET reports.

A bill introduced by Representative Rebecca White, a Democrat from Windsor, Vermont, and currently before the Vermont House of Representatives, proposed a plaque that would allow drivers to add one of the six emojis next to the standard set of numbers assigned by the Commissioner of Motor Vehicles. Vehicle owners can also add an emoji to a unique set of numbers or letters that they can select for a vanity plate.

If the bill is passed, Vermont will become the first state in the United States to allow the addition of emojis to license plates. At this point, it is not clear which emojis could be offered to customers.

Read also: Ford unveils its smallest van ever launched, could be launched early next year… as an emoji

Remarkably, the state of Vermont is not the first jurisdiction we know of to allow motorists to apply emojis to their license plates.

About 12 months ago, the Australian state of Queensland introduced personalized license plates with five emojis to choose from. It was laughter, the blinking face, the sunglasses emoji, the heart eyes and the smiley emoji. Queensland drivers are limited to only one emoji on their license plate and the symbol is purely decorative and is not actually part of the vehicle registration number.

Emoji license plate in Queensland, Australia