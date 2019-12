Loading...

Vanguard: rethink electric travel scooters

Updated: 7:32 PM EST December 20, 2019

ELECTRICAL SCOOTERS. >> PAY IT TO TWO MILES PER HOUR WITH YOUR FEET AND THEN YOU CAN ENTER THE ACCELERATOR. Then you will leave, have fun. MIKE: IT'S AN ELECTRIC SCOOTER. BUT DON'T LET THE SIMPLE DECEIVE YOU. INSIDE ARE SOME COMPLEX COMPUTATIONAL TECHNOLOGY THAT CAN GIVE YOU A COMPLETE PULSE. >> ALL THAT KIND OF MAGIC HAPPENS IN THE BACKGROUND. THOUSANDS OF DATA POINTS CROSS CONSTANTLY TO MAKE SURE IT IS ALWAYS SAFE, ALWAYS READY TO GO. MIKE: BIDERMAN ASSAF FOUNDED THE SUPER PEDESTRIAN COMPANY. ALREADY MAKE A COPENHAGEN WHEEL, WHICH WE DID BEFORE YOU. YOU PEDAL, THE WHEEL IS BROKEN AND YOUR BICYCLE REACHES HIGHER SPEEDS WITHOUT MANUAL WORK. IT IS THE SAME IDEA WITH SCOOTERS. SOME EXPERTS OF THE INDUSTRY THINK THAT THE SCOOTER MARKET COULD BE AN INDUSTRY OF 300 BILLION DOLLARS BY 2030. BUT MAKING IT PROFITABLE HAS BEEN A CHALLENGE. BUT HERE IN THE SUPER PEDESTRIAN OF CAMBRIDGE, THINK YOU HAVE FOUND A SOLUTION. >> YOU DO NOT NEED A HERITAGE OF PEOPLE TO SUPPORT YOUR VEHICLES. YOU CAN DO IT WITH LESS PEOPLE AND INCREASE RELIABILITY. MIKE: MAINTENANCE CAN BE A CHALLENGE FOR SCOOTER FLEET OPERATORS. BUT THESE SCOOTERS ARE ENGINEERS TO LAST 5 TO 10 LONGER TIMES IN A RUDE AND TUMBLE WORLD TO SHARE TRAVEL. >> SCALE HILLS AS THERE IS NO MORNING. MIKE: INTERNAL SYSTEMS CAN DETECT PROBLEMS IN A FRACTION OF A SECOND AND PREVENT EVIL FUNCTIONING OR UNSAFE ACTIVITY. >> THE VEHICLE CAN DECIDE IF ITSELF IF IT IS SAFE TO DRIVE. AND APPLY SELF-PROTECTION IF A DANGER OR RISK OCCURS DURING A TRIP. MIKE: BATTERY CELL TEMPERATURES ARE ALSO CONSTANTLY MONITORED TO AVOID FIRE. AND WHILE TYPICAL ELECTRICAL SCOOTERS NEED A CHARGE EACH COUPLE OF DAYS, THESE CAN LAST UP TO ONE WEEK. >> PEOPLE TRAVEL LIKE A MILE, FROM AN OPERATING POINT, IF YOU CAN GO 60 MILES, YOU DON'T NEED TO LOAD IT. PASS ON THE THROTTLE. You are a motorcyclist. MIKE: ANOTHER CHARACTERISTIC HAS PEAKED THE INTEREST OF THE MUNICIPALITIES. ONBOARD COMPUTERS STORE ALL CITY LAWS TO APPLY SPEED AND PARKING RULES. AND LET THE PILOT KNOW IF THEY ARE VIOLATING THE LAW. IN LESS THAN A SECOND. >> THIS SCOOTER CAN MAKE 2500 RIDES. That's almost 4 times better than the best of its kind in the industry. MARIA: ARE YOU AVAILABLE STILL? MIKE: THEY ONLY SELL FLEET OPERATORS. BUT MANY ARE COMING

VIDEO: We've all seen those who share motorcycles around the city. Not everyone likes it, Mike Wankum of Cutting Edge introduces a new local company that hopes to change the way they think about transportation and electric scooters.

