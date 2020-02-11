Vanessa Williams returns to the days of our lives

Vanessa Williams, who Dr. Valerie Grant plays on Days of Our Lives (DOOL), returns to the Sudser in the week of 17 February.

The doctor was last seen in Salem in May 2019. Valerie had come to town to visit her friend Abe Carver (James Reynolds) and attend his mayor’s press conference. Abe and Valerie have been involved in a long-distance relationship for several years. But when she found out that he had kissed his assistant Sheila Watkins (Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins) while she was away, the couple broke up.

Valerie is the mother of Eli Grant (Lamon Archey), so she will probably be back in town this time to attend her son’s upcoming marriage to Gabi DiMera (Camila Banus).

The actress has appeared in many prime-time TV shows, including Law & Order, Melrose Place, Chicago Hope, Soul Food, Knight Rider, Everybody Hates Chris, The Steve Harvey Show, The Pretender, Lincoln Heights, The Bay, The Flash , Famous Fall in Love and 40 and single.

Williams has been portraying Valerie since October 2016. Will Eli’s mother support him and Gabi’s wedding, or will she be there to try and stop the wedding? Keep watching DOOL to find out!