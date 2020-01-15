Vanessa Hudgens meets Solo on the red carpet after Austin Butler split up

Vanessa HudgensFilmMagic

Vanessa Hudgens got bored at the premiere of “Bad Boys for Life” in Hollywood on Tuesday, shortly after reports of her separation from longtime friend Austin Butler became known.

The 31-year-old actress, dressed in a striking white dress from Georges Hobeika’s Fall / Winter 2020 couture collection, appeared in a hot look with tons of feathers on the waist, neckline and sleeve, as well as a crystal top and a thigh-high slit.

Hudgens, who plays Kelly in the film directed by Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, seemed to be enjoying her big night as she posed for photos.

Earlier in the day, a source told us that Hudgens and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” Star Butler [28] had split up after nearly nine years of dating.

Speculation about Hudgens’ relationship status with Butler started last year when the couple didn’t share photos during the holidays. On New Year’s Eve, Hudgens posted a strange message on Instagram when she said goodbye to the past 10 years.

“I couldn’t be more grateful for this past decade. I’ve learned so much, I’ve grown so much, I’ve seen so much, and I’ve done so much. It’s the next decade that I’ll never forget,” she wrote at the time ,

Before Butler, Hudgens was with her “High School Musical” co-star Zac Efron.