Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler split up after 9 years

According to Us Weekly, Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler have split up.

The beloved Hollywood couple, who met on the set of high school musical in 2005 when she was with ex-boyfriend Zac Efron, quit after almost a decade. Although none of them have publicly commented on their relationship status, sources reveal that the separation is official.

“Vanessa and Austin are officially separated, and Vanessa has told their neighbors about their separation,” the store insider said.

The breakup is definitely heartbreaking, but many fans saw it since the two of them haven’t posted about each other on social media for months. Hudgens last shared a photo on Instagram on Halloween and Butler hasn’t posted anything with the actress since July 2019.

In July, the Disney Channel alum also praised her longstanding love for the role of Elvis Presley in the upcoming biopic staged by Baz Luhrmann. “I AMMMM OVERRRRR THE F-KING MOOOOOOOOONNNNN,” she wrote on Instagram.

Hudgens and Butler sparked dating rumors in 2011 after being spotted kissing. At first they rejected speculation, but made their romance public in 2012. They then continuously defined the term #RelationshipGoals by supporting each other in their careers and posing together for the sweetest photos.

In November 2018, Hudgens even discussed the possibility of getting engaged to the actor and said to Women’s Health: “I want to get married, travel and then have children – probably in the late 30s.”

