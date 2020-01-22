Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler Split after more than 8 years of dating

After more than eight years of dating, Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler have stopped it, according to a source who confirmed the news to PEOPLE.

The 31-year-old actress and the 28-year-old actor started dating in 2011, about a year after she went out with the former costar Zac Efron. Fans of the duo first theorized that the two might have split up after the couple hadn’t posted photos of each other on Christmas and New Year’s Eve on Instagram and their other social media accounts.

In August the alumnus of the High School Musical publicly celebrated Butler’s birthday. “Congratulations on my love, my other half, my constant inspiration and supporter. My best friend. My everything. 28 will be 🔥🔥🔥 ‘, she wrote on Instagram at the time.

The former couple had a long-distance relationship when they filmed their respective projects in different countries. Hudgens, who played in several Netflix Christmas films, photographed The Princess Switch: Switched Again in the UK last November. While Butler was busy portraying Elvis Presley in an unnamed biopic that is currently in pre-production.

Amidst split speculation, the actress opened about her romance with Butler in an interview with Cosmopolitan UK that was released early January.

“It’s eight years this year – FaceTime, good communication, respect and trust [that’s what keeps us busy]. The longest time we broke up was four months. It sucks! “Hudgens said to the outlet. “You start to hate hearing yourself say,” I miss you. “But if it’s your person, you let it work.”