(Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler) and 19 other famous couples spotted hand in hand in NYC

Today’s list is all about being in the air in New York City! Yes – if you are single, this list can make you pretty jealous, and if you’re in a relationship, you might consider booking a ticket to visit New York City so that you and your partner can lend each other a hand walk through the Grote apple. From power couples such as Beyoncé and Jay-Z to John Legend and Chrissy Teigen to younger lovebirds such as Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello and Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin – this list has all the most successful couples of celebrities.

Okay, now they are there – Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler and 19 other famous couples saw hand in hand in New York City!

20 Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

To kick off our list, we decided to go with pop stars Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. The two are often seen as they walk through New York City, and we decided to go with these photos in which they both have a bright and fun summer look!

19 Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

The next on our list are power couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. The two Hollywood stars always look great when we see them together, and as you can see in the photo above, they hold each other’s hands for a sweet life!

18 John Legend And Chrissy Teigen

It is clear that this list would not be complete without singer John Legend and model Chrissy Teigen – since the two are practically a major component of the list of each pair we make. In the photo above you see them as a kind of rock see a partner look while they hold each other’s hand while walking through New York City.

17 Kit Harington and Rose Leslie

Let’s continue with Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie. The two actors look pretty casual as they wander through the Big Apple and we are completely obsessed with Rose’s simple but cute black maxi dress – every wardrobe should definitely have one!

16 Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber

Comedian Pete Davidson and model Kaia Gerber also found their way to our list. The two were seen fairly recently while strolling hand in hand through New York City – which is one of their first public outings. Although we are not sure how long it will take, we must say – they are certainly a cute couple!

15 Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

The next on our list are singer Justin Bieber and his wife, model Hayley Baldwin. The two always look cute when they are in public – especially when they explore new destinations together. In the photo above you see Justin and Hailey strolling through the Big Apple!

14 Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Another celebrity couple that should be clearly on our list is reality TV star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West. The two looked very Kimye while walking to their hotel in New York City and we have to say – we are digging Kanye’s velvet blazer all the way!

13 Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

How cute are Jonas Brothers singer Joe Jonas and his wife, actress Sophie Turner, walking through New York City in the summer? The two lovebirds – who like to travel together – are clearly not afraid to show off their affection in public!

12 Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Talking about the Jonas Brothers – Joe’s brother Nick Jonas was also on our list! In the photo above you see him along with his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra during a relaxing walk through what seems to be a very warm New York City!

11 Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler

The next on our list are actors Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler. Like some other celebrities on our list – Vanessa and Austin are often spotted as they walk hand in hand through New York City, so it was quite difficult for us to choose which photo we wanted to use for our list!

10 Emma Stone and Dave McCary

Let’s move on with actress Emma Stone and her boyfriend, comedian Dave McCary. While the two tried to hide from the paparazzi during a fairly cold day in New York, they apparently could not escape it – that is why these photos of the two exist hand in hand!

9 Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Another couple that would clearly get a place on our list is singer Jennifer Lopez and former professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez. The two looked pretty cozy while walking through New York on a sunny but cold day, and as you can see in the pictures above, they did not let go of each other’s hands!

8 Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone

Next on our list are Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend, model Camila Morrone. The two were seen in New York City last fall and as you can see in the pictures above, they definitely do not hide the fact that they are together!

7 Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn

Let’s move on to singer Taylor Swift and her friend, actor Joe Alwyn. Although the two are quite private about their relationship, we often see them in public and every time we do – they hold hands!

6 Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid

Another couple that was certainly not shy to show off their affection in public is singer Dua Lipa and her boyfriend, model Anwar Hadid. In anticipation of the green light at a crossroads, the two were all over the moon!

5 Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton

How cute are Stranger Things stars Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton holding their hands and rocking matching shorts in New York City? The two actors were seen as they explored the city together and we are absolutely obsessed with the way Natalia holds Charlie’s hand with just a few fingers!

4 Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis

The next on our list of couples of celebrities who hold hands in the Big Apple are actors Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis. The two Hollywood stars were seen walking through New York City carrying their baby and frankly – this is perhaps the nicest family photo on today’s list!

3 Scott Disick and Sofia Richie

Let’s move on to reality TV star Scott Disick and his girlfriend Sofia Richie. The two looked ultra chic in these coordinated black outfits and matching sunglasses, and judging by Sofia’s smile – they were about to have some fun!

2 Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz

Supermodel Heidi Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz also found their way to our list. The two looked absolutely fashionable on a walk through New York City, but we are even surprised – Heidi Klum has spent nearly 30 years in the fashion industry!

1 Beyoncé and Jay-Z

To round off our list, we decided to go with one of the most iconic couples of our generation – yes, we’re talking about singer Beyoncé and rapper Jay-Z. The two clearly looked very boujee while they held each other’s hands in New York City – and we are so for it!

