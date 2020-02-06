Vanessa Bryant shares touching tribute to her daughter Gianna

Vanessa Bryant shared a heart-warming tribute to her daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant.

Vanessa shared a photo on Wednesday (February 5) of what appears to be a memorial to Gianna in her gym. The photo showed Gianna’s name in number 2 flowers, which was the number she wore on her Mamba Sports Academy basketball jersey.

“My Gianna. God I miss you, “she wrote next to the memorial photo. “I was so lucky to see your beautiful face and amazing smile for 13 years. I wish it had been my last breath. Mommy loves you to the moon and back. Infinity plus 1.” She added the hashtags # 2 #Mambacita and #GigiBryant together with a heart emoji.

Gianna and her father Kobe Bryant died tragically on January 26 in a helicopter crash with Alyssa, Keri and John Altobelli, Sarah and Payton Chester, Christina Mauser and Ara Zobayan.

Vanessa has shared numerous posts on Instagram and remembered her favorite moments with her husband and 13-year-old daughter.

See Vanessa’s message below.

.