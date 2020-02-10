Vanessa Bryant shares open letter after the death of Kobe and Gianna

Vanessa Bryant said that her “brain refuses to accept”, both Kobe and Gianna have disappeared.

In a heartbreaking new statement on Monday (February 10), the basketball legend’s wife opened up how she mourns the loss of her deceased husband and 13-year-old daughter after they, along with seven other people, died in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas on 26 January.

She called the death of Kobe and Gianna a “nightmare” and said that she cannot accept that her daughter died while she can live another day, but that she wants to stay strong for her three surviving children.

“I don’t like to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi have disappeared,” Vanessa wrote. “I can’t process them both at the same time. It’s like trying to process Kobe when it’s gone, but my body refuses to accept that my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong. Why should I wake up?” another day when my baby doesn’t get that chance?! I am so angry. She had so much life to live. “

She continued: “Then I realize that I have to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I am not with Kobe and Gigi but grateful I am here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri. I know what I feel normally. It is part of the mourning process I only wanted to share in case someone has experienced such a loss God, I wish they were here and this nightmare was over Pray for all the victims of this terrible tragedy Please stay ahead pray everyone. “

Vanessa placed the caption next to a video from the Slam magazine that showed highlights from Gianna at Mamba Sports Academy. The images also contain moments with Kobe, who coached his daughter’s team.

You can read the full Vanessa open letter below:

