Vanessa Bryant shares new, heartbreaking tribute to deceased husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna

Vanessa Bryant shared two new, heartbreaking tributes to her deceased husband, basketball legend Kobe Bryant and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Kobe and Gianna were two of nine people who died on January 26 in the tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

Amid widespread grief and news coverage of the death of her deceased husband and daughter, Vanessa remained out of public interest, but on Wednesday she went to Instagram to share a moving tribute to Kobe and Gianna.

“#Mybestfriend #theBestdaddy Miss you so much. #knap #sweet #gras #gekke #lovinghusband ❤️ You may say: “Bonjourno principessa / reina,” she wrote Kobe’s photo.

She also posted two sweet homages about Gianna on her Instagram the same day.

“My Gianna. God, I miss you. I was so lucky to see your beautiful face and great smile for 13 years. I wish it had been my last breath. Mama loves you to the moon and back. Infinity plus 1. # 2 #Mambacita #GigiBryant, “she wrote with the first message.

“My Gigi. I love you! I miss you, “Vanessa wrote in her second tribute. “You have taught all of us that no act of kindness is ever too small. Mama is still and will ALWAYS be so proud of you mamacita. ❤️ # 2 🏀”

Kobe’s wife has expressed gratitude for the outpouring love and support of everyone around the world. “I feel comfortable knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew they were loved so deeply,” Vanessa shared on Instagram days after the tragic accident. “We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. It was our beautiful blessings that were taken away from us too quickly. “

Vanessa and Kobe were together for 21 years and married two years after their first meeting in 1991. As a couple, they welcomed four daughters: Natalia, Gianna, Bianka and Capri.