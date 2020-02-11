Vanessa Bryant shares her heartache

The destroyed widow of Kobe Bryant has shared an emotional message about her grief and anger about his death and the loss of her teenage daughter.

“Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby doesn’t have the opportunity?! I’m so crazy. She had so much life to live,” Vanessa Bryant wrote in a social media post Tuesday.

“Then I realize that I have to be strong and have to be there for my three daughters. I’m not angry with Kobe and Gigi, but I’m grateful here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died among nine people when his helicopter crashed against a hill in Los Angeles on January 27 in bad weather.

The group traveled with Bryant’s personal helicopter to a basketball game at his Mamba sports academy in Thousand Oaks, California. Gianna, also known as Gigi, was supposed to play and the NBA superstar was the team’s coach.

Ms. Bryant has since used social media to express her devastation over the death of her husband and daughter. Just a few days after the tragedy, she recognized and thanked for the worldwide support.

“Thanks for all the prayers. We definitely need it, ”she wrote.

On Tuesday, she shared a video of Gianna playing basketball and admitted that she had trouble accepting death.

“I wasn’t ready to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi have disappeared. I can’t process both at the same time,” Ms. Bryant wrote.

“It’s like trying to prevent Kobe from leaving, but my body refuses to accept my Gigi. It will never come back to me.” It feels wrong. “

She said she felt extremely guilty that she was still alive while Gianna was dead. But she knows that she must be with Bryant with her other daughters – Natalia, 17, Bianka, three and seven month old Capri.

“I know what I think is normal. It is part of the grieving process … I just wanted to tell if there was anyone who has experienced such a loss. God, I wish they were here and this nightmare was over. I pray for all victims of this terrible tragedy. Please keep praying for everyone. “

Two days ago, Ms. Bryant shared a happier video clip with youngest daughter Capri, who is learning to stand with the support of Bryant’s sister Sharia Washington.

“My Koko Bean. She looks exactly like my Gigi through her father’s eyes. Aunt Ri-Ri. # 7months, ”she wrote.