Vanessa Bryant remembers Gianna in heartbreaking Instagram posts

Kobe Bryant’s sad widow on Wednesday turned to Instagram to remember their 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who wrote that “Mom loves you to the moon and back.”

Vanessa Bryant, 37, shared a photo and series of videos from a retirement ceremony in jersey at the teenage basketball player’s high school.

“My Gianna. God, I miss you, “said Vanessa. “I was so lucky to see your beautiful face and great smile for 13 years. I wish it had been my last breath.”

The heartbreaking message was posted along with a photo taken at the school’s gym, with a portrait of the teenager next to a table with red and pink flowers arranged to spell “Gianna”.

The display also contained a red flower arrangement of number 2, because Gianna wore her basketball shirt at the Mamba Sports Academy.

On the videos Vanessa shared, some of Gianna’s classmates had a song sing in honor of the teenager. Teachers also shared memories of the 8th grader during the ceremony.

“Gianna was a warrior who gave 110 percent every time she stepped on the floor,” her basketball coach said, standing next to the tearing eyes of the teenager.

“In my 20 years of basketball coaching, Gigi was one of the biggest competitors I have ever seen,” he said.

Vanessa lost her husband and their daughter, nicknamed “Gigi,” during a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on January 26.

Earlier this week, Vanessa said she was moved by a moment of silence that Bryant received during Sunday night’s Super Bowl competition.

She married the former Lakers star in 2001. Their three surviving daughters are Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3 and Capri, 7 months.

