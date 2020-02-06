Vanessa Bryant publishes love for daughter as Mamba Sports Academy debuts image of commemorative patch

Vanessa Bryant mourned and honored her daughter on Wednesday who died in a helicopter crash 10 days ago with her father and seven other people. In an Instagram post, Bryant wrote to “My Gianna”. “God I miss you. I was so happy to see your beautiful face and great smile for 13 years. I wish it had been my last breath. Mommy loves you to the moon and back. Infinity plus 1. # 2 #Mambacita #GigiBryant. “Bryant wrote, using her daughter’s nicknames and her basketball uniform number. The message contains a photo of a gymnasium memorial for her daughter named Gianna written in full in flowers. Mar, where Gianna’s sweater, No. 2, retired. It is unclear when the event took place and who made the videos. “She was the heart and soul of this team,” Harbor Day School coach and physical education teacher Joshua Parks said in a video. “Her competitive soul was contagious.” Earlier Wednesday, Bryant posted about missing her “best friend” with a photo of her husband, Kobe Bryant, smiling in his Mamba Academy sweatshirt. The Mamba Sports Academy, in which Kobe Bryant was a partner, posted a photo of a new logo that will be worn as a patch on the uniforms of Team Mamba’s youth team to commemorate the basketball coaches and team members who died in the crash. The patch has the numbers 14, 24, 2, 5, 8 and the initials CM in a circle around the logo for the academy in Thousand Oaks, California. The 14 and 5 represent the uniform number of teammates from Gianna – Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester – who died in the helicopter crash. The CM is for coach Christina Mauser. The 8 and 24 were worn by Kobe Bryant, who also helped coach his daughter’s team. He was known as the ‘Black Mamba’ during his match days and was posted on Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday with the title ‘Never been proud of Team Mamba’. Mamba Sports Academy is a joint venture in holistic athletics training between NBA legend Kobe Bryant and Sports Academy CEO Chad Faulkner, according to its website. The crash also claimed the life of Sarah Chester, 45; Keri Altobelli, 46; John Altobelli, 56; and the helicopter pilot, Ara Zobayan, 50. The helicopter crashed on January 26 while the nine people on board were en route to a basketball tournament. The National Transportation Safety Board is trying to find out the cause of the crash and has collected evidence on site. The agency said it investigates weather as a key factor and has asked for photos with weather conditions at that time.

