Vanessa Bryant on Instagram: New message about the loss of Kobe Bryant, Gianna

Vanessa Bryant talked about her grief and pain about the loss of her husband, Kobe Bryant, and daughter, Gianna Bryant.

Vanessa Bryant posted a new Instagram video of her daughter Gianna who played basketball with her father, Kobe, about their daughter. The video shows clips from Kobe Bryant who coaches his daughter and the young girl’s team.

Kobe and Gianna Bryant died in a tragic helicopter accident on January 26, killing the two Bryants and seven others on their way to a basketball game at Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy.

Vanessa Bryant wrote:

“I don’t like to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi have disappeared. I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like trying to process that Kobe is gone, but my body refuses to handle my Gigi will never come back to me.

“It feels wrong. Why could I wake up another day when my little girl doesn’t get that chance?! I am so angry. She had so much life to live. Then I realize that I have to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I am not with Kobe and Gigi but grateful that I am here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri. I know what I feel is normal. It is part of the grieving process. I only wanted to share in case there is someone who has experienced such a loss.

“God, I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all the victims of this terrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for everyone. “

