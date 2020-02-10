Vanessa Bryant gives an insight into the grieving process

Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant’s wife, gave an insight into her grieving process on Monday.

Retired NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna, 13, died in a helicopter crash on January 26.

Vanessa Bryant shared on social media:

“I wasn’t ready to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi have disappeared. I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like trying to prevent Kobe from going away is, but my body refuses to accept my Gigi. It will never come back to me. It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby doesn’t have this opportunity ?! I am So crazy. She had so much to live. Then I realize that I have to be strong and have to be there for my 3 daughters. I’m not angry with Kobe and Gigi, but I’m grateful here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri. Me I know what I think is normal. It’s part of the grieving process. I just wanted to tell if there was someone who has experienced such a loss. God I wish they were here and this nightmare was over. I pray for all victims this terrible Tragedy, please keep praying for everyone. “

Vanessa Bryant also shared a post announcing a memorial ceremony in honor of Kobe and Gianna Bryant at the Staples Center on February 24.

