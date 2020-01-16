'Vanderpump Rules' star Max Boyens apologizes for racist tweets

The new star of the “Vanderpump Rules”, Max Boyens, apologized after racist tweets from 2012 reappeared.

“I sincerely apologize for what I tweeted in 2012 – it was wrong in every way,” Tom Tom’s general manager told People in a statement. “It is not a representation of who I am. I’m shocked that I’ve ever tweeted – and I’m disgusted and embarrassed – I’m really sorry. “

Boyens, who is currently appearing in Season 8 of the Bravo Reality series, came under fire this week for insulting comments, including the use of the N-word on various occasions.

“It annoys me that the word n ​​- a can only be said if you are black because it is honestly my favorite word,” said a tweet from Boyens’ report, which included screenshots from the “Love Andy C” page. can be seen.

“Theres this girl I see every day at school, she looks like the girl from the movie precious and I am not just saying this because she is tall and black,” said another.

In a tweet from 2012, Boyens wrote: “Something about Asians that only makes me punch them in the suction hole.”

Boyens’ Twitter account will be private from Thursday.

Representatives of Bravo and Boyens did not immediately return our request for comment.