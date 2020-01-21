'Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent and Randall Emmett ask mothers for help with wedding planning

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent and “The Irishman” producer Randall Emmett are so “at a loss” in wedding planning that they call their mothers for help.

“I think things are going well,” Kent said recently on page 6 as he advertises the couple’s new podcast. “We decided to take our mothers on board to help us plan because Randall and I couldn’t be more clueless about wedding planning.”

“It’s 100 percent true,” agreed Emmett. “We woke up after the New Year and looked at each other and thought:” By the way, PS, we will get married in about 90 days. I don’t think we looked at a detail at this wedding. “And we both had meltdowns, like meltdowns at the highest level, so we both called our mothers, which is standard in our relationship, and we said,” You two need to get on a plane, come to California and our situation To finish. “So now we have a wedding planner and our mothers who are leading the wedding. That’s what’s going on “

Kent [29] and Emmett [48] will tie the knot on April 18. Emmett raised the question in 2018 on a trip to Mexico for Kent’s birthday.

Kent previously told us that she was “overwhelmed” with the planning of the celebration and joked that she didn’t even know she had to organize a seating plan.

This will be her first wedding and Emmett’s second. He was married to “You” star Ambyr Childers from 2009 to 2017. They share two small children, London and Rylee.

The podcast “Give Them Lala … with Randall” will be released on January 22nd.