Vanden High School boys basketball team beats Liberty Ranch – The Reporter

The Vanden High School men's basketball team beat Liberty Ranch 76-52 on Thursday in the first round of the Modesto Christian Holiday Hoops Tournament.

The Vikings lost 23-15 after a quarter, but a dominant 45-16 run in the second half turned the game in their favor.

Teiano Hardee finished with 27 points for the Vikings, who have a total of 8-2. Takai Emerson-Hardy had 18 points, and Agjanti Miller scored 13.

Vanden faces Clovis West on Friday in the second round.

Women's basketball

Bulldogs release the first two games of Dixon Ram Jam

The Vacaville High School women's basketball team lost to Pioneer of Woodland 58-42 on Friday and Sutter 55-44 on Thursday in the first two rounds of the Dixon Ram Jam tournament.

In the loss to Pioneer, Vacaville (3-9) led by four points at halftime, but could not make adjustments in the second half, said coach Brittany Flores.

Maya Holman scored 15 points, and Audrey Valenzuela added 14 for the Bulldogs, who play seventh place on Saturday.

In the loss to Sutter, the Bulldogs stayed behind 18-6 after a quarter, but played even with the Huskies for the other three quarters.

Olivia Shimboff had 18 points for Vacaville. Valenzuela was nine and Holman added eight.

"We couldn't take a shot to save our lives in the first half," Flores said. “Oliva came to life in the second half. We made adjustments at halftime. "

Frosh Boys Basketball

Vacaville 68, The Road 33

The Vacaville High freshman men's team beat El Camino 68-33 on Thursday.

Brian Howse had 16 points, and Davin Porter added 10 for the Bulldogs. Jijan Li was eight and Jaydin Galenao contributed seven.