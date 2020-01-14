Vancouver's mayor is happy with the city's reaction to winter conditions

VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) – The mayor of Vancouver says he is satisfied with how the crews have dealt with the snow so far.

Kennedy Stewart says that employees have already been taken from other departments, such as statutes, to keep the roads clear, and he is convinced that the city can handle the constant winter conditions.

“We have all the resources we need to ensure that we do our work here in the city. If more resources are needed than the $ 1 million (from the budget), we will get them from somewhere else,” says he.

Stewart says they will not have a repeat of the so-called ‘salt crisis’ two years ago.

“I think we’ve learned that lesson, so as far as I’m concerned, we have a sufficient supply of salt to get through this … what they call snowmageddon,” he says.

If there are people who need help, Stewart tells them to reach the city.

“I think the idea is for people in difficulty to call 3-1-1, and then we can see what we can do to get city assistance there,” he says.

Re: # Snowmageddon2020 #Vancouver Mayor @kennedystewart says this year not to worry about a salt shortage such as @CityofVancouver has in the past. He has no updated numbers left: how many tickets have been issued to people who have not removed paths and sidewalks from snow. @ NEWS1130 pic.twitter.com/WfSUUhIRkn

– Marcella Bernardo (@ Bernardo1130) January 14, 2020

Kennedy also says he sticks to his decision not to allow a warming tent in Oppenheimer Park, where about 40 homeless people camp at temperatures below zero.

“I think the heating center is a much safer option. I am glad that we pursue that and put our resources into it, “he says, explaining that a tent is a fire hazard in the park.

Fiona York with the Carnegie Community Action Project says the options are limited for those who have been living in tents for several months.

“The warm-up center closest to Oppenheimer Park is really a walk-in center. It is not a place where people can go to sleep. It happens to be open all night, but you still have to leave all your stuff in the park – all your stuff. So you can go back and discover that everything has snow damage or has disappeared, “she says.

With Lisa Steacy files