Vancouver wants to avoid mistakes from other cities with Uber and Lyft

When Uber and Lyft were finally launched in Vancouver last month, the hail services looked different from other North American cities. Maybe that makes sense, because Vancouver seems to be the last big city on the continent to get driving hail.

Most people who drive for the companies sign up via an app and set off, but drivers in British Columbia need the same type of driver’s license as taxi, bus and ambulance drivers by passing additional road, medical and inspection tests and associated costs to be paid. Uber and Lyft need to share detailed data about when and where journeys take place, and how much they cost – information they refused to share elsewhere for fear, they said, about revealing sensitive passenger information or their own property secrets. to always charge a fixed basic rate for each trip, determined by the rate for taxis.

A decade after Uber started, and eight years after Lyft changed the driving-hail model by allowing everyone to use their daily car to pick up passengers, British Columbia believes it has failed to regulate these companies, which often have slipped into the gray areas between transport and labor laws. Call it the last benefit. Government officials in the province have spent years studying how other places coped with an influx of hail vehicles – and the sometimes unfortunate effects they had on local transportation systems.

British Columbia officials want to avoid the uglier side of driving hail observed elsewhere. Researchers have observed a relapse in public transport when the ride comes to the city, a trend that would disappoint in Vancouver, which has been investing in transit infrastructure for decades. An analysis by the companies themselves shows that they are responsible for large parts of the kilometers driven (and therefore the emissions produced) in six major American cities. A recent analysis by the Air Resources Board in California has shown that the fleet emits a disproportionately large proportion of emissions compared to other vehicles, partly because driving-on-road vehicles have to travel extra kilometers to pick up new passengers. found that Uber and Lyft vehicles are more economical than others).

In the meantime, more regulators are worried about the working conditions of driving hail drivers, which have led to a new law in California and minimum wage rules in New York City and Seattle that can be serious threats to Uber and Lyft. (New York has implemented other, first-of-their-kind anti-industry regulations, including limits on the number of vehicles that can drive in the city and limits on how long they can travel in without passengers.)

“Most (American) states welcomed the sharing of journeys and then thought of a regulatory framework as a side issue,” said Meera Joshi, the former chief of the Taxi and Limousine Commission of New York City and a guest scientist at Rudin Center for Transportation in New York. For government officials peering across the English bay to Vancouver from around the world, the city’s approach feels like a natural experiment, with hues of woulda-coulda-shoulda.

From January 24, Uber and Lyft have a license to operate in downtown Vancouver. Lyft has limited its service to a smaller city center. Reports from the city suggest that the services do not yet have enough drivers to make a ride anywhere quickly and easily. (A provincial transport board has refused applications from two domestic companies, Kater and ReRyde.)

