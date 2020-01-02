Vancouver Polar Bear Swim celebrates its 100th anniversary while White Rock Swim holds the anchovies – BC

Loading...

One of Vancouver's oldest and most venerable traditions celebrated its 100th anniversary on New Year's Day.

The 100th edition of the Polar Bear Swim attracted around 6,000 people who were ready to start the new year with a dip in English Bay. The centenary edition of swimming was warmer than most years, with city temperatures around 10 degrees Celsius.

Thousands take part in the 99th annual Vancouver Polar Bear Swim in English Bay (2019)



The first polar bear swim in Vancouver took place in 1920 when the Greek immigrant Peter Pantages convinced some friends to go swimming for the New Year with him.

Peter Pantages at English Bay in 1927.

Vancouver City Archives

Several similar events were held across the province.

Hundreds of people in White Rock were present for polar bear diving 50 times a year, despite a fish-rich problem that washed large numbers of anchovies ashore.

Scientists said the northern anchovies found their way into the region due to the warm sea temperatures. Predators, they said, drove them into ever denser schools until they sucked all the available oxygen out of the water.

Thousands of anchovies wash up on White Rock Pier

Thousands of anchovies wash up on White Rock Pier

Organizer Lindagene Coyle said most of the dead fish were washed up on the west side of the pier, far from where the event took place.

This is the first polar bear dive since a storm in December 2018 that damaged White Rock's famous pier.

