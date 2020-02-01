Vancouver HIV / AIDS support, advocacy that closes its doors

VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) – After nearly 35 years, a Vancouver organization that provides support and advocacy to people living with HIV / AIDS is forced to close for financial resaons.

In an announcement posted Saturday, Positive Living BC says it will “stop delivery of all programs” on March 31, 2020.

“These actions are the result of the steadily declining income for our society in recent years. By reducing operating costs, maximizing our volunteers and pursuing new sources of income, we have been able to survive so far, ”the statement says. “The council’s decision to close Positive Living BC was not rushed. The well-being of our members, volunteers, staff and other supporters remains our top priority as we move forward. We are currently negotiating the transfer of certain programs to other community institutions. “

The association was opened in 1986. It organizes support groups and outreach and offers services ranging from free hairstyles to dental care, to a drop-in center.