Vancouver chef Roger Ma wins Canadian culinary championships in Ottawa

Chef Roger Ma of Boulevard in Vancouver served BC terroir honey mussel 'gratinée', farmed bull kelp, sea urchin custard, yukon gold potato and spring onion terrine, shellfish emulsion # CCC2020 #GreatKitchenParty

Vancouver chef Roger Ma overcame more than 11 other Canadian top chefs during the Canadian culinary championships this weekend in Ottawa.

Served an elevated dish with honey mussel “gratinée”, farmed bull kelp, sea urchin custard, Yukon potato and spring onion terrine and manila clam emulsion, Ma achieved the highest honor during the grand finale of Saturday night at the Shaw Center.

Chief Judge James Chatto said that the dish from Ma, the chef at Boulevard Kitchen and Oyster Bar, was “so meticulous, so thoughtful, yet lively and lively. The flavors were rich, interesting and clear – it was Vancouver on a plate. “

Marc Andre Jette from Hoogan et Beaufort’s dish with seared and wood-smoked oyster mushrooms, pickled mushroom gel, petals of charred pearl onions, smoked bread and finely grated cheese.

Taking silver was Montreal chef Marc-André Jetté from restaurant Hoogan et Beaufort. For the final, he prepared a dish in which Blanc de Gris mushroom was the star, sitting on a puddle of matsutake gel with roasted pickled onion, smoked bread and Louis d’or cheese.

Chatto called the mention of Jette “simple, comfortable food – something that you would eat every day of your life.”

Chef Emily Butcher of restaurant Winnipeg hert + almond was in third place, who presented a convincing, clever dish of glazed sablefish with turnip cake, whitefish roe and roe roe.

Chatto added that during the Black Box competition at Algonquin College, the medal chefs scored high, along with Calgary chef Jenny Kang.

This weekend was the inaugural staging of the culinary championships in Ottawa. For years, they were held in Kelowna, B.C., attracting chefs from all over Canada who had won regional qualifiers that were first known as Gold Medal Plates events before being renamed Canada’s Great Kitchen Party events.

The sold-out grand finale attracted hundreds of gourmets who, just like the 14-person jury, tasted the chef’s dishes at the Shaw Center. The championship and regional qualifiers raise funds for three causes that benefit young Canadians – B2ten, which supports amateur sports, MusiCounts, which supports music education, and Community Food Centers Canada, which helps low-income communities through food.

