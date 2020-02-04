Vancouver Brandon Clarke is a big part of the impressive young core of Grizzlies | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Like Morant, Grizzlies saw something in the native Vancouver teams that was missed when they traded in two places for the 21st pick of Oklahoma City and the drafting of Clarke. Both selections from the first round of the Grizzlies have become part of an exceptional core of young players in Memphis with sophomore big man Jaren Jackson Jr. and the third-year Canadian forward Dillon Brooks.

“Those who passed by (on Clarke) messed up,” Jackson said after a December 14 game in which Clarke saw a then-career-high 25 points in a 128-111 win over Washington (he scored 27 days four days later with a loss to Oklahoma City ).

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins added: “He is definitely a top-10 choice, if you are preparing this again.”

Clarke, Morant and Jackson were all named after the Rising Stars Challenge, a game for first and second-year players on February 14 as part of an all-star weekend. Clarke was one of the four Canadians appointed to the World team, along with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in Oklahoma City, Nickeil Alexander Walker in New Orleans and RJ Barrett in New York. Morant and Jackson are in the opposite American team.

“He’s just a special guy. He just got a different engine,” Morant said. “He’ll hit the floor, probably get a rebound, knock everyone off the floor and grab a dunk. He’ll do whatever he can to the team Blokschoten, rebound, score, his characteristic bob in the middle where he just looks away and puts his hand to the edge, just shoots him up.

“Just a big talent, man.”

Clarke finished 10th in rookie on the way to Tuesday’s games with an average of 12 points per game, with Morant at 17.3 points. However, getting Clarke off the bench means that he gets his points in fewer minutes than those for him on the list. After a pro-rating of more than 48 minutes (as if he played entire games), Clarke (26.4 points per 48 minutes) only followed Morant (28 per 48 minutes) between rookies.

Clarke is second among rookies with a field-goal percentage of 61.9 and in rebounds at 5.7 per game

“I think it has been sort of a case like this all season long, in which he just has a talent to be in the right place at the right time,” Jenkins said after the victory over Washington. “I think he has great chemistry with his teammates and plays at a great pace. He just fits in with our movement style where the ball just constantly moves and people move and he clearly highlights some of the highlights that are out there. But he is just super efficient , which is simply a by-product of him being who he is.

“It’s just great. He doesn’t try to force anything there. He just takes what the defense gives him.”

The Grizzlies are unexpectedly challenging for a play-off place this season, thanks in part to the chemistry among their young players. Memphis participated in Tuesday’s action in eighth place in the Western Conference, two games ahead of tough Portland.

That didn’t stop Morant from talking to his upcoming opponent in an all-star weekend.

“I wish my husband BC could have been with our (US) team, but he’s on the other side, so we have some smoke for him,” Morant said. ‘Did you hear that? We have some smoke for you, me and Jer. “

SHOTS FIRED – Everything is not rosy in Memphis, where former NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala has refused to adapt to the Grizzlies after being traded from Golden State in the summer. That did not go well with Brooks, who had strong words for the 16-year-old veteran. “I can’t wait to find a way to act (Iguodala) so that we can play it and really show it what Memphis is about,” said the Mississauga, Ont., Native after the Grizzlies ’96 victory – 82 on Monday at Detroit.

IN THE MEND – Both Denver guard Jamal Murray and Barrett are expected to return from ankle injuries this week. Murray, van Kitchener, Ont., Was listed as questionable for the Denver game against Portland Tuesday night. He averaged 17.6 points, 4.6 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game that came in on Tuesday. Barrett could be back Thursday and said he wants to play in the Rising Stars game. Mississauga’s rookie averages 14.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

BOUCHER’S BACK – Just when it looks like Chris Boucher is being banished from Montreal to the deep end of the Raptors bank, a front-court injury puts the lanky center back in the fight. This time he filled it in admirably, while Raptors Center Marc Gasol has a hamstring injury. He had 15 points, five rebounds, two steals and brought huge energy off the bank in the 129-102 Toronto route on Sunday. That followed an eight-point, seven-rebound, three-block performance in a 105-92 win in Detroit on Friday.

CHECK IN – Sacramento guard Cory Joseph turned the clock back on Thursday. Pickering’s experienced point guard, Ont., Had 16 points, seven assists and was a game-high plus-28 that came from the Kings’ bank in a 124-103 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. … Gilgeous-Alexander has cooled down a bit and is going to play four games without 20-point effort. However, he has averaged 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over that period. … Thunder Guard Luguentz Dort is highly praised for his defense, but native Montreal impressed with 23 points, including five three-pointers, in a 120-100 win over Sacramento on Wednesday.

KEEP AN EYE ON … The Raptors need Boucher to continue their strong game when they put their 11-game winning streak on the line against the visiting Pacers on Wednesday. The two teams are back on the field in Indiana on Friday.

CanaDunks, a weekly notebook about Canadians in the NBA, is published every Tuesday.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 4, 2020.

Curtis Withers, The Canadian Press