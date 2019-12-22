Van Riemsdyk, Flyers down Senators 5-4 in shootout win – Ottawa

Loading...

OTTAWA – Sean Couturier scored the shootout winner when the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Ottawa Senators 5-4 on Saturday night.

The game was forced into a shootout after an entertaining extension failed to resolve, but offered many highlights as both goalkeepers were excellent.

James van Riemsdyk led the Flyers (20-11-5) with two goals, Kevin Hayes and Jakub Voracek also scored goals. Brian Elliott scored 30 saves.

Tyler Ennis, with two goals, Mark Borowiecki and Anthony Duclair scored for the Senators (15-18-4). Marcus Hogberg, who stopped 34 shots, started for the third consecutive time when Anders Nilsson missed his second game with a concussion and Craig Anderson was not yet ready to return after a knee injury, but served as a replacement.

The Flyers took a 3-3 lead when van Riemsdyk scored his second goal that night and punched Hogberg through the legs.

The story continues under the advertisement

Midway through the period, Ennis scored his second goal the night he buried a Duclair rebound to improve the situation 4: 4.

The Flyers had a great opportunity to seal victory late after the senators took their second bank position for too many men that night, but they couldn't capitalize.

Philadelphia had an early 2-0 lead in the second half when Van Riemsdyk's cross-ice pass was deflected by Cody Goloubef.

The senators then scored two goals within 24 seconds to end the game.

Ennis scored Ottawa's first goal when he caught a loose puck at the kink and pushed it in. Borowiecki linked him to a goal for the fourth time in the season and set a new career high.

At 6:21 p.m. in the second half, Ottawa took the first lead of the night when Duclair scored a Powerplay goal. He now has 11 goals and four assists in his last 11 games.

The lead was short-lived when the Flyers resumed the game less than a minute later when Voracek was able to defeat an extended Hogberg.

Philadelphia took a 0-1 lead in the first half when Hayes slipped the puck past Hogberg's right pad.

The story continues under the advertisement

Notes: The senators were without three of their seasoned defenders, as Ron Hainsey, Dylan DeMelo and Nikita Zaitsev are all injured. Philadelphia striker Joel Farabee has booked the last of his three game defeats for his goal against Mathieu Perreault of Winnipeg.

–

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on December 21, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR

(tagsToTranslate) Ice Hockey (t) National Hockey League (t) NHL (t) Ottawa Hockey (t) Ottawa Senators (t) Ottawa Sport (t) Senators (t) Senators Hockey (t) Sport