Van Meerbergen doubles claims Blackridge invoice is fake

London Ward 10 councilor Paul Van Meerbergen listens during the early councils at the town hall on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Van Meerbergen briefly addressed reporters during a break in Tuesday’s council meeting and said he knows with “100 percent certainty” that his campaign has the attack website launched by Blackridge Strategy not funded (Mike Hensen / The London Free Press)

Coun. Paul Van Meerbergen doubled Tuesday after he claimed that the bill linking him to an attack website is fake, just as the company that created the site pinned the payment to one of his campaign insiders.

And given the struggle for who funded the website aimed at former politician Virginia Ridley, the question of whether it has violated municipal laws is likely to be resolved in court, a municipal expert said.

Van Meerbergen briefly addressed reporters during a break at Tuesday’s municipal meeting and said he knows with “100 percent certainty” that his campaign did not finance the attack website launched by Blackridge Strategy, which contained an allegation of child abuse because Ridley had once brought her to school son for a long budget meeting.

“We never authorized fake websites that are referred to in the campaign. How do I know this? I am the only one in the campaign that has a signing authority, I am the only one who has approved contracts, “said Van Meerbergen.

“The contract with Blackridge was with me and only for me. The checks are signed by me. “

But the controversial political strategy firm said the $ 1,320 bill for the website – addressed to the politician – was paid by campaigner Barry Phillips of Van Meerbergen.

Last year, he claimed the responsibility to pay the company more than $ 1,000 of his own money to develop a website about Ridley. But Phillips said he wanted to shed light on her rapid transit – fast transit by bus was a major election problem, and a Van Meerbergen project has been consistently torn as a bad plan for London – and did not know the personal content on the website until it went live.

Phillips did not respond to various requests for comment on Tuesday.

“A campaign agent approached me, paid for the service – it’s well known that the payment was made – and that bill was delivered,” said Blackridge owner Amir Farahi Tuesday.

“It is certainly possible that the campaign agent, Barry Phillips, was miscommunicating or not communicating at all with the campaign’s candidate. But that is not something I can speak to because I am not part of it. That’s a question for Barry Phillips. “

However, Phillips did not answer.

When he printed on this subject, Van Meerbergen said that bills that he had not paid were “outside the campaign.”

“If I didn’t sign it, if I didn’t approve it, it’s not part of the campaign,” he said. Ward 10 councilor said he had other Blackridge invoices, just like all the other candidates who used the company, but “attacking ads and fake websites is 100% not part of the contract.”

New rules for the 2018 civil elections include a requirement for external advertisers – those who support or oppose a candidate or issue – to register.

Zac Spicer, a municipal government expert who teaches at Western, says that Blackridge’s work seems to fall into that category.

“What they were clearly doing is at least a mild violation – or at least the spirit – of rules from external advertisers. They acted as an external advertiser, but they clearly acted on behalf of the candidates and were paid for it, “he argued.

Blackridge maintained that it did not violate election rules and said the websites were “hard” but based on facts, and that similar tactics are used in political campaigns at all levels.

But the entire battle between Blackridge and Van Meerbergen about the website makes the legal question ‘a bit complicated’.

“I think the challenge here is that there was so much mystery about who was behind the websites,” Spicer said.

“Someone has to say,” I did or did not authorize this, “and this was missing here… Any kind of punishment should probably be clarified in the courts.”

Ontario provincial police have confirmed that it is investigating possible violations of London’s municipal election law, including Blackridge’s actions during the 2018 civilian campaign. The company insists it did nothing wrong, with a spokesperson saying Blackridge is looking forward to completion of the police investigation and the results.

Spicer does not purchase Blackridge’s argument that it was just developing the websites and should not be held responsible for their content.

On Tuesday, the company doubled to substantiate its innocence by comparing the work on the websites with the work of a graphic designer who makes an “impeach Trump” T-shirt.

“I don’t think it falls into a traditional category:” We only do the ads and the customer has to accept the blame, “said Spicer.

