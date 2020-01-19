Van Dijk and Salah score 16 points ahead for Liverpool

After a header by Virgil Van Dijk and a goal by Mo Salah in the first half, Liverpool prevailed 2-0 against Manchester United in Anfield. This puts them at the top of the Premier League by 16 points.

Dutch international Van Dijk remained unchallenged by Brandon Williams from the corner of Trent Alexander-Arnold and shot his header past David de Gea after fourteen minutes.

The home team then thought they had doubled their lead when Roberto Firmino rolled a stunner into the right corner of the goal. However, Van Dijk was accused of fouling de Gea ahead of VAR – a decision that sparked much debate and controversy during the break.

The winner came in the third minute of stoppage time – Mo Salah diverted Daniel James’ attention to loosen up and finish under United’s Spanish netminder.

In reality, Liverpool barely had to leave second gear against a Manchester United team that was motivated but far from the pace of the leaders.

Both teams actually missed a goal – Mo Salah (Liverpool) and Anthony Martial (United) both failed on goal when it seemed easier to score.

The Reds were compared in their game management to Floyd Mayweather – they did their damage early and didn’t give their opponents a chance – and they boxed cleverly here.

Rashford had a single stress fracture in the back, now he has a double stress fracture after the Wolves game. Is expected to fail 2-3 months. Also has a piece of floating bone in the ankle that requires non-intrusive surgery to remove it. I played through immense pain to help #mufc

– Henry Winter (@henrywinter) January 19, 2020

Whenever United managed to pool possession, they found their attacking players isolated or faced close, committed Liverpool defense.

Marcus Rashford was unable to move to the United States squad after his back injury struck mid-week when he won the third round of the FA Cup against the wolves at Old Trafford.

This injury could give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer another headache – with reports tonight that the England striker could be out for up to three months.

Rashford had a single stress fracture, but that’s now a double stress fracture and could result in the 22-year-old missing a crucial part of United’s season.

For the Manchester Club, Burnley is on Wednesday night in the Premier League in Turf Moor, a game that Chelsea and Arsenal are all the more important in the race for the Champions League spots at the weekend.

Liverpool now has another game in hand – and increases its lead by 16 points to the top of the table.