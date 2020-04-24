Van Der Valk Review | The restart of ITV is disappointing

People think it should be happily nice to write a negative review. And yes, honestly, sometimes it is: oh, you can throw perfectly crafted tears on a terrible TV show! Oh smart teeth that you can stab! I must also admit that I like to read brightly written reviews myself. (It’s a special pleasure to have Jay Rayner’s occasional cursed restaurant prescriptions.)

But most of the time, when I’m going to give up the upcoming TV drama, I actually feel pretty guilty. All the time and love and effort that has gone into doing it and offering it to the audience! And more… and more…

So I have little pleasure in writing to you that Van Der Valk is a huge disappointment to this reviewer. Sorry.

The drama is back with three full-length episodes on ITV. I say it’s back because, of course, Van Der Valk had a memorable theme for 1970s British television classics that raised the top of the charts (but didn’t make it a reboot, except for a small tiny part of the melody).

Based on Nicolas Freeling’s novels, the original series played the late Barry Foster as Commissar Simon “Piet” Van Der Valki – a cynical but intuitive detective who solved murders and fought crime in Amsterdam. He returned to a couple of series in the early ’90s – and now Van Der Valk has been revived by 2020, this time starring Marc Warren.

Warren Van Der Valk is a Dutch detective with an English accent who commands the city to solve crimes, being generally in power and ignoring his lost boss, High Commissioner Dahlman (Emma Fielding). His partner and another commander (Inspector Lucienne Hassell, played by Maimie McCoy) tolerate his scramble and support him because he knows he is brilliant and perhaps restless. The new side of the team is Elliot Barnes Worrell as a very strong youth officer Job Cloovers, who irritates Van Der Valk at first – but if you don’t know it, his skills will soon prove useful.

The core actors conclude with Luke Allen-Gale as Sergeant Brad De Vriesina (main features: unambitious, constantly eating) and Darrell D’Silva pathologist Hendrik Davinen (main features: talented, constantly hungry).

In the first part, the team must act if two seemingly independent men are found dead in different parts of Amsterdam on the same day and another young left-wing activist disappears. In the political world, meanwhile, there is a lot of drama going on with left- and right-wing politicians participating in the election campaign; and is there a link to the art world? Van Der Valk is in the case.

It took me four attempts to finish the first episode because I was just getting bored. Everything seemed kind of… clumsy? Maybe it’s just the kind of drama that would have been useful if it had been a little funnier and a little angry, that’s what saved ITV’s recent detective drama McDonald & Dodds from its own tortured plots (thanks, Jason Watkins). Maybe the actual murder mystery could have been more of a fun mystery, part of what fans love about Midsomer murder?

Or it was a character none of whom is very exciting (except for Emma Fielding as a boss with potential; she also has a great dog). After the first episode, I find Piet Van Der Valk in Commissaris just irritating and charming. He also seems to be a really annoying person to work with.

The plus side has locations! Visually, Van Der Valk is a treat. The drama takes us through the canals of Amsterdam city center to the famous canal houses, but it also takes us to some lesser-known corner of the city. And then there’s the crown jewel of the episode: a visit to the actual Rijksmuseum. Despite the murders and the reckless dramatic drama, this is a TV show that should make you book a holiday in the Dutch capital … as soon as the pandemic is over.

Van Der Valk will air on ITV on Sunday, April 26 at 8 p.m. See what else TV shows have to offer.